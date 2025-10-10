“She’s got the perfect manipulative energy”: Fans react as ‘Tangled’ live-action returns to development with Scarlett Johansson eyed for Mother Gothel

Tangled live-action is back on track after Disney hit an indefinite pause on the project early this year, following the less-than-stellar performance of the live-action movie of Snow White. This feature will come after the studio's Lilo & Stitch live-action redo, which achieved greater success at the box office, grossing over $1.03 billion worldwide.
Deadline first reported in an exclusive about Disney's decision to bring back the Tangled remake in early development with some important cast updates. Scarlett Johansson is now being eyed to play the role of Mother Gothel, per the outlet. While there is no formal greenlight for the project yet, this latest decision marks a good turn for the movie, which delighted fans.
One, in particular, took to X to share their excitement for Scarlett Johansson possibly playing Mother Gothel because she has "the perfect manipulative energy" that the role needs.
More fans shared how ecstatic they are about the casting, although it's not official yet. One said that Johansson had the range to play the part, while someone else said that he would "eat up" the role, and another one added that he has the "voice and presence" to do the character justice.
However, while some fans were happy for The Avengers actress possibly taking the role, they have another actress they would prefer for the role: Kathryn Hahn.
More to know about the Tangled live-action movie that is now back in development
Based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale about Rapunzel, Tangled follows a long-haired girl who has spent her life trapped in a tower. Fed up with her constricting life, she hatches a plan with a runaway thief to escape and discover the world for the first time. The original animated movie came out in 2010 and grossed close to $600 million worldwide.
Now, after being paused in April 2025, following Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's Snow White live-action underperforming at the box office, it's back on early development. The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey returns on board to direct the project from the script written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who also wrote Thor: Love and Thunder.
With the project just back in early development, there are still not many details about the story or the casting. Besides Scarlett Johansson's name being attached to the Mother Gothel role, Disney has yet to announce who will play Rapunzel. However, before Disney hit the pause in April, there were talks about Kathryn Hahn as Mother Gothel and Florence Pugh playing Rapunzel, per Brit + Co.
There was also news that Mean Girls' actress Avantika Vandanapu and Zombies star Milo Manheim are possibly taking lead roles last yet, according to the outlet. My Oxford Year and Queen Charlotte star Corey Mylchreest also revealed, per Brit + Co, that he auditioned for the character of Flynn Rider.
However, this was before Disney cancelled the Tangled live-action, and he said that the audition wasn't good and Disney was looking for someone "with singing experience.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on the Tangled live-action remake as the year progresses.