"She sure knows how to run a scam": Internet reacts as Con Mum’s shocking deception leaves son broke and abandoned

Con Mum, Netflix's latest true crime movie about a fraudster mother, sure has captured the hearts of thousands of viewers, who were in shock watching this heartbreaking story. Netflix has released quite a few shows and movies on real scams over the past couple of years, but few had the potential of this one, where the scam went beyond financial motives and was heartbreaking in every possible way.

Con Mum follows the story of Graham Hornigold, whose mother, Dionne, reappeared in his life years after abandoning him, and managed to scam him out of thousands of dollars, before leaving again. A DNA test further showed that it was nearly certain that Dionne was indeed Graham Hornigold's mother, making the case even worse.

Many fans reacted to this shocking scam story as social media platforms like Reddit became a breeding ground for discussions surrounding Dionne and the heartbreaking thing that happened to Hornigold. Reddit was one of the platforms buzzing with this discussion.

User BackgroundAvocado224 said, for instance:

"Dare I say the only person I feel sorry for is Peng and the other couple. Why on earth would you spend £300K on a mum who hasn’t been in your life for 45 years abandoning your partner and child for her. Dare I also say Dionne is actually a successful business woman - she sure knows how to run a scam."

Con Mum

Many users added to this.

"The guy was abandoned by one parent, and abused and estranged by the other. I get why he would have a longing for family. But ultimately it lead to him losing his actual family. A sad story all round. Even sadder when it's revealed she really was his mum."- Another user wrote.

"Did anyone else find Dionne’s voice messages really irritating? Such a manipulative and narcissistic woman. I could barely listen to her!"- another user added.

"Completely heartbreaking. That man is either a very very good actor on screen or is the most optimistic person to be able to survive this and be able to talk about it."- another user said.

All in all, it seems that this story of the scam has affected a lot of people who have watched Con Mum.

More about Con Mum

Con Mum is Netflix's latest true crime documentary that follows how chef Graham Hornigold was scammed by his own mother after she reappeared in his life years after abandoning him.

The fascinating story shows how Dionne pretended to be a millionaire and wanted her son to have her fortune, but ended up stealing thousands of dollars from him before disappearing for good.

The synopsis for the documentary reads:

"A chef's life is upended when a jet-setting, champagne-sipping, hotel-hopping woman claims to be his long-lost mother. This documentary reveals the untold story."

The incredible documentary is directed by Nick Green and produced by Harry Harris.

Con Mum is now streaming on Netflix.

