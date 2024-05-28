"Shi does not rely on her famous name" — Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's choreographer opens up about 18-year-old's attitude inside a dance studio

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Hollywood icons Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, recently turned 18 and has carved her own path in the dance world. According to her choreographer, Lil Keelan Carter, Shiloh, affectionately known as Shi, is making a name for herself through her talent and perseverance rather than her famous lineage.

On May 27, 2024, Keelan told the Daily Mail that Shi is determined to achieve goals based on her abilities and merits and does not use the fame of her well-known parents.

"Shi does not rely on her famous name to achieve her goals," Keelan said.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt welcomed Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on May 27, 2006, in Swakopmund, Namibia. Shiloh first appeared as a child artist in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in 2008, alongside her father. The young girl is a dancer and practices dance at Movement Lifestyle Studio in Burbank, California, as per People.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's choreographer praises her independent work ethic

As Jolie-Pitt's daughter just turned 18, her choreographer, Keelan, shared insights into her work ethic with Daily Mail, suggesting that she is "sincere" and never takes advantage of her "celebrity status."

"Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, demonstrating dedication and hard work. She is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage."

Keelan further suggested that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's parents' celebrity status can be overshadowed by who she is as an individual, but he urged people to make an effort for her and look beyond her stardom.

"I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it is worth it," Keelan said.

The choreographer also revealed to the Daily Mail that initially he did not recognize Shi and emphasized that it does not matter, especially in a "dance studio."

"Honestly, I didn't even know who she was at first, and I don't think this matters, especially in a dance studio."

Speaking about the dance studio, Keelan suggested that he post videos on his Instagram account of the dancers who are truly deserving. Recently, on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, he posted a video of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, along with two other dancers, in the same manner he does for anyone else —

"They were made in the same way I post any dancer who comes to my sessions or classes and whom I believe deserves to be featured," Keelan told Daily Mail.

He captioned the video, suggesting that he is grateful to meet "hardworking" and "wonderful people," tagging Shi along with the other two dancers.

"Can't wait to be back in the studio with these talented people 🤍 In the last period of my life, LA feels like home, and I'm glad that I had the opportunity to meet so many hardworking and wonderful people. I'm glad every time to have you next to me in the studio, so thank you guys."

However, he also said that in many of his videos featuring Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, she is not tagged, respecting her privacy.

The former famous couple Jolie-Pitt has rarely talked about Shi's dancing skills, reflecting that they want Shi to crave her path. Once, in 2010, Angelina Jolie, in an interview with Reuters, suggested that children should be allowed to express themselves without judging.

"Children should be allowed to express themselves in whatever way they wish without anybody judging them because it is an important part of their growth."

Most recently, in 2022, Brad Pitt, while promoting his movie Bullet Train, told Entertainment Tonight that his daughter's dance moves brought tears to his eyes.

"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah. I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," Pitt said.

Shiloh's dancing abilities gained attention in 2021 when Los Angeles-based choreographer Hamilton Evans uploaded a video of her performing at Rihanna's Vegas on YouTube.

In the video, she can be seen at the center stage at the Millennium Dance Complex in Studio City and performing an energetic one-minute routine with two other girls beside her.

In another video, Shiloh danced enthusiastically to Lizzo's About Damn Time while the rest of her dance group cheered her on from the back.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have not issued statements regarding Keelan's comments, nor has Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.