Brad Pitt's relationship with his children explored as daughter Vivienne reportedly drops his surname

Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne Jolie is the latest of his and Angelina Jolie's children to reportedly remove "Pitt" from her name. The ongoing legal battles and personal conflicts between the former couple have resulted in rifts among the family.

Earlier this month, 15-year-old Vivienne was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for New York City's production of The Outsiders. She was working as an assistant for her mother. The father and daughter have not been publicly seen together in years.

However, according to InTouch Weekly, Brad has been meeting his children regularly and making efforts to rebuild their relationship. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and a judge ruled in April 2019 that the couple's marriage was officially over.

Brad Pitt's youngest daughter Vivienne drops her father's last name

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie first met on the set of the movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2003. They began dating in 2004 and married on August 23, 2014.

Jolie adopted Maddox Chivan in Cambodia in 2002 and Zahara Marley, 19, in 2005.

Brad Pitt adopted both children and Angelina gave birth to their daughter Shiloh Nouvel, 17, a year later. The couple also adopted their son Pax Thien, 20, from Vietnam in the same year and finally welcomed their twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, 15, in 2008.

Vivienne allegedly dropped "Pitt" from her name, following the footsteps of her older sister, Zahara, 19, who introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority event at Spelman College in fall 2023.

The pair's third child, Shiloh Nouvel, was tagged in an Instagram post by her dance teacher and the profile showed her exclusively using Jolie as her surname.

Angelina and Brad Pitt are currently in a legal battle over the family's French winery, Chateau Miraval. A source told InTouch Weekly that the actor has been trying to maintain a good relationship with his children. The couple's split and the ongoing lawsuits between the Hollywood stars have seemingly taken a toll on their family, according to the media outlet.

As per OK! Magazine, an insider talked about Brad Pitt's daughters no longer going by the last name of "Jolie-Pitt." They said:

"It’s heartbreaking. The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad."

The famous family's former bodyguard Tony Webb talked about the family in the court documents obtained by media outlets on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The security official claimed that the mother-of-six could be the reason for Brad Pitt and his children's alleged strained relationship. The new legal documents relating to the former couple's winery battle stated that Webb once heard Angelina "encouraging [the kids] to avoid spending time with Mr. Pitt during custody visits."

The bodyguard worked with the family until 2021 when he was told by the actresses’s business manager that his services were “no longer required.” However, he is still employed by Pitt.

Tony has also claimed in the filings that Angelina threatened the staffers to keep silent on what they saw and heard while looking after the actress and her children.

In August 2023, Jolie announced that she was working on the musical The Outsiders for Broadway. The project is an adaptation of S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film. Vivienne worked alongside her mother as a volunteer assistant. Jolie told People:

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives. She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

The musical premiered on Broadway in March 2024.