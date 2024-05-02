Who did Elisabeth Moss play in Girl, Interrupted? Actress reveals being intimidated by Angelina Jolie on set 

Elisabeth Moss, who played Polly Clark in Girl, Interrupted, recalled her experience on the film sets in the most recent episode of Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. The former revealed that she was “intimidated” by her co-actress Angelina Jolie during the production of the award-winning film. At the time of writing this article, the Atelier Jolie founder had not publicly responded to the comment.

Elisabeth Moss revealed in the latest podcast episode that there were two “camps"—the “Winona Ryder camp” and the “Angelina Jolie camp"—on the Girl, Interrupted filming sets. She shared that she ended up being part of one of them, based on what was being filmed that day. Speaking about the duo, Moss said,

“Those were the really cool girls.”

While sharing her admiration for Angelina Jolie, Elisabeth Moss said that she “secretly want[ed] to be in” the latter’s camp but was unable to as she “was so intimidated by” by the actress.

Elisabeth Moss played Polly Clark in Girl, Interrupted

Directed by James Mangold, Girl, Interrupted follows the life of Susanna Kaysen (played by Winona Ryder), a young woman in the 1960s, who finds herself in a mental institution for young and troubled women. At the facility, she is forced to choose between the reality of what lies outside the facility and the institution, which seems incredibly seductive and dangerous, due to patient and sociopath Lisa Rowe, played by Angelina Jolie.

Elisabeth Moss took on the role of burn victim Polly ‘Torch’ Clark in the 1999 cult classic. The actress took to playing a childlike, naïve, and emotional fictional character who wished to escape the institution. In the film, Moss remains trapped in the facility as she cannot escape her physical body and its appearance, which stands as an issue for her.

The 41-year-old actress revealed in the Wednesday, May 1 podcast interview that she was “like, 15 or 16” years old when she filmed the movie. She also recalled:

“My mom was still with me going to set. We were shooting in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. I was with all these movie stars. It was Winona Ryder! And Angelina Jolie!”

Describing the set, Moss claimed that it felt like she was dropped into The Wizard of Oz. She also recalled that her co-stars, Ryder and Jolie, were apparently “so different!”

When Moss was asked in the podcast whether she brought up the “camps” with the two actresses, the former said that she never did, as they would not have understood what she was talking about.

Despite claiming to be intimidated by Jolie, Moss clarified that she found the 48-year-old to be “lovely” nonetheless.

In the podcast episode, Elisabeth Moss also discussed what it was like to deal with prosthetics during the filming of the show. She told Ripa:

“I would forget that I had [the prosthetics] on. You wouldn’t take it off at lunch or anything. I would go with Winona because we became kind of good friends, I would go with her to the store or something. People on set thought that was actually what I looked like.”

The Listen Up Philip actress has meanwhile been making headlines for announcing that she is expecting her first child. Moss is also in the midst of promoting her latest Hulu thriller series, The Veil, which hit the streaming platform last month.

The actress is also expected to appear in the final and sixth installment of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series based on the 1985 novel of the same name.