7 best John Travolta movies to watch before Cash Out

John Travolta first appeared in television shows before making the shift to feature films. When he started out, he won hearts by playing the role of the charismatic leading man. In due time, his versatility came to light when he took on roles with more depth. Given that Travolta is one of the most experienced actors in the industry, his new releases always tend to generate interest among fans.

Cash Out released in the US on April 26, 2024 (Image via IMDB/Saban Films)

In his latest movie, Cash Out, John Travolta plays a professional thief named Mason. When pulling off a big bank heist with his brother, he is cornered by law enforcement. He finally ends up speaking to the lead negotiator, who just happens to be his ex. Like any good heist movie, there are plenty of exciting twists and turns that keep the viewers invested in the story.

Like Cash Out, there are other quality John Travolta movies that movie lovers will not want to miss out on.

Face/Off, Ladder 49 and five other movies starring John Travolta that prove his versatility knows no bounds

1) Saturday Night Fever (1977)

This movie by John Badham helped make disco popular around the world (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Tony Manero is one of John Travolta's most iconic roles. A young Italian-American, Tony is the king of the dance floor. Although he receives love and admiration inside the discothèque, his world outside of it isn't quite as flashy. And his working-class background brings its own problems and disappointments.

John Travolta's iconic dance moves are memorable. However, his character's grit to overcome the sour realities of his life and seek a better future is what endears him to the viewers.

2) Grease (1978)

This movie was adapted from a hit stage musical (Image via Paramount Pictures)

By the time this musical was released, John Travolta had already made a mark on viewers as an excellent dancer. A fact that he lived up to in this movie, also starring Olivia Newton-John.

Travolta plays a greaser named Danny who falls for Newton-John's character, Sandy, during the summer break. When they get back to their real lives, it becomes harder for them to act on their feelings, given their circumstances. Randal Kleiser's feature directorial debut cleverly juggles the fun moments with the serious messages in the story, enveloped in catchy music that stays with the viewer.

3) Pulp Fiction (1994)

The non-linear narrative helps set this movie apart (Image via Miramax)

Quentin Tarantino rarely disappoints in terms of distinctive storytelling, and this classic movie is proof of that widely accepted truth. The movie follows different individuals whose lives become intertwined in violent ways.

John Travolta's character, Vincent Vega, a hitman, gets along well with his partner, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson. Things get complicated when his boss asks Vega to entertain his wife while he is out of town. Movie lovers who enjoy dark humor will not be able to resist the witty dialogue that adds to the viewing experience.

4) Face/Off (1997)

This movie stars John Travolta and Nicolas Cage in the lead (Image via Paramount Pictures)

This highly-acclaimed John Woo film pits John Travolta's FBI agent Sean against Castor, a dangerous terrorist played by Nicolas Cage. When the two characters decide to undergo plastic surgery to outwit each other, chaos ensues. Both actors bring their A-game, which helps keep the momentum high till the very end.

Also, as expected from Woo, the director never fails to deliver in terms of striking action sequences that keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

5) The Thin Red Line (1998)

This is the second screen adaptation of James Jones' novel (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Directed by Terrence Malick, this star-studded war film is a fictional retelling of what happened during the Battle of Mount Austen. It is told from the perspective of the American soldiers, with John Travolta playing Brigadier General Howard Quintard.

What makes this war film memorable is that it does not glorify war. Instead, it takes a hard look at the chaotic madness at the frontlines and the unbearable loss that impacts soldiers, their loved ones, and the innocent people caught in the crossfires.

6) Ladder 49 (2004)

This film by Jay Russell focuses on firefighters (Image via Touchstone Pictures)

Firefighters face many challenges, and this film illustrates how rewarding and dangerous their work can be. Joaquin Phoenix plays Jack Morrison, a skilled firefighter who gets stuck inside a burning building during a rescue. John Travolta's character, Deputy Chief Mike Kennedy, and the rest of his team need to find a way to bring him out safely before time runs out.

In addition to showcasing the courage it takes to become capable firefighters, it also puts focus on the importance of family and brotherhood.

7) A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)

It is based on the novel by Ronald Everett Capps (Image via Lionsgate Films)

Scarlett Johansson plays 18-year-old Pursy, whose relationship with her mother leaves much to be desired. However, when she receives news of the latter's death, she returns to her hometown. After arriving at her mother's home, she finds that it is occupied by two men, one of them being John Travolta, who refuses to leave.

The captivating performances really make this movie's director, Shainee Gabel, shine. All the lead actors stay true to the emotional story focused on the meaning of love and family.

Fans of John Travolta should make a point to watch these engaging movies as they showcase the actor's ability to play impactful characters that viewers will remember for a long time to come.