"Still in awe of how good she looks"— Internet reacts to 58-year-old Salma Hayek debuting on the cover of Sports Illustrated

On May 13, 2025, Salma Hayek stunned the world by debuting on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the age of 58. The Mexican actress, who has a career of more than three decades, posed in a glittering green bikini.

The cover photo, which was taken in Mexico by photographer Ruven Afanador, features Hayek in different poses, ranging from reclining on a beach to romping in water. In her interview with Sports Illustrated, Hayek talked of her excitement over the cover of the magazine, and narrated in detail how surreal the whole thing was.

"I remember when I was young, a long, long time ago, I was always excited to see the Swimsuit Issue of Sports Illustrated, and [thinking] 'Who's going to be in it?' Of course, I didn't look like a model, so it never crossed my mind that one day I would be in it," she said.

Reflecting on her milestone, Salma Hayek added,

"If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that’s exciting."

The news has evoked different reactions online, with fans complimenting her beauty and everything about her, as she’s proud of herself at an age when one is pressurized by society to adhere to expectations about aging.

"Still in awe of how good she looks. I know it's genetics, being uber rich, and having a stress-free life. But I'm still in awe of how good she looks," one Reddit user shared.

Internet reacts to 58-year-old Salma Hayek debuting on the cover of Sports Illustrated (Image via @xjess_cx/ Reddit)

"The money and lack of stress definitely goes a long way but you do also have to put the effort in to take care of yourself like she clearly is. She is such a bombshell!" another Reddit user commented.

"I wanted to say Salma is the most beautiful woman God ever made, but that discounts the incredible effort Salma has made for 58 years in taking care of herself. Salma sculpting this body is the modern day Michelangelo," a fan noted.

While many were enamored by Salma Hayek’s youthful glow, some fans were quick to voice skepticism about the photos themselves.

"These are also heavily edited. She is a beautiful woman but she is also almost 60. She does not look like this. It’s a shame that ageism and sexism are still so rampant that even a woman as beautiful as Salma Hayek can’t wear her own wrinkles in a magazine.," one Reddit user remarked.

"I think it’s sad we’re still doing this as a society. Valuing women based on looks," another user stated.

"That zebra one is a really weird choice to superimposed her because it’s so poorly done. The lighting doesn’t match at all, just look at the shadows and light intensity between what’s on her and on the zebras. It immediately jumped out to me and my eye isn't trained at all for stuff like that. Some idiot just saw the pattern and couldn't help themselves but to demand she be in front of zebras," one user wrote.

Salma Hayek's journey to the cover

Salma Hayek is part of a growing trend of older women appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Previous issues have featured older cover stars, such as 81-year-old Martha Stewart in 2023 and 74-year-old Maye Musk in 2022. In Hayek's case, Sports Illustrated editor MJ Day praised the actress, noting,

"Salma Hayek Pinault is a force of nature... Her passion for life, for storytelling, for humanity is rare. It's real."

Salma Hayek's inclusion on the cover at 58 represents a shift in how the magazine— and society at large— views aging, especially for women. She echoed similar sentiments in her interview with Sports Illustrated.

"I think it's really remarkable that a magazine like Sports Illustrated says that it's OK, maybe even cool, to be past 50 and still be able to feel not just s*xy, but for me, to be free and not be self-conscious of your body like you have to hide," she stated.

The appearance of Salma Hayek in the issue has a lot to do with her personal philosophy about aging. Apart from attributing meditation for keeping her young, Hayek has described how wellness practices such as Korean skincare and fitness contribute to her energy.

She has previously shared tips on her skincare routine, including using Korean beauty products, and admitted that she tries non-invasive treatments like skin-tightening to maintain her skin's elasticity, according to Page Six.

Salma Hayek became famous at the start of the 90s with her breakthrough first role in the telenovela Teresa (1989). Her big Hollywood debut was in Desperado (released in 1995), in which she appeared with Antonio Banderas. Her interpretation of the passionate and strong-willed Carolina was her entry to international cinema.

The subsequent ventures for Salma Hayek in such films as From Dusk till Dawn (1996) and Frida (2002), where she received an Academy Award nomination, helped her become a versatile actress, a member of the producer’s team, and a philanthropist. Her career flourished, and she became a pioneer for Latinx presence through Hollywood.

