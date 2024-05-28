Salma Hayek is one of the most accomplished actresses in Hollywood. She has had a career spanning over three decades with a variety of roles under her belt. The Mexican-American actress started her career acting in Mexican telenovelas (soap operas), which saw her become a popular figure in Mexico.

Her first Hollywood acting role was in the acclaimed film Desperado (1995) opposite Antonio Banderas. She has been honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is also a recipient of the highest French order of merit known as Chevalier of the National Order of the Legion of Honour.

Salma Hayek's filmography spans over sixty films ranging across various genres. She has showcased her acting prowess in drama roles, comedy roles, and even in high-octane action flicks. Admirably, she has also lent her voice to hit animated films such as Puss in Boots (2011) which have fared extremely well. This article explores some of the best Salma Hayek movies to date.

3 Best Salma Hayek Films of all time

Ranking the best Salma Hayek movies is difficult as she has produced numerous pristine acting performances over her illustrious career. The films have been picked based on her role in it, the success of the film, and her impact on the film. Here are the three best Salma Hayek movies of all time:

1) Frida (2002)

Frida saw Salma Hayek break out as a standout performer in 2002. The film is based on the life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, this role helped Hayek burst into the spotlight. She became the first Mexican actress to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress. She won a Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and British Academy Film Award nominations for Best Actress after working on Frida.

The film featured Alfred Molina in the role of Frida Kahlo's husband Diego Rivera, as it traced the difficult relationship between the two. The film also involved a star-studded cast including Ashley Judd, Antonio Banderas, Geoffrey Rush, Diego Luna, and Edward Norton.

2) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Salma Hayek was phenomenal in the role of cat burglar Kitty Softpaws in the 2011 Shrek spin-off. However, the second edition of the spinoff film, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish became one of her highest-grossing films ever.

She reprised her role as Kitty Softpaws in the second part along with Antonio Banderas as the titular character. The film is an example of how franchises work and it featured breathtaking animation along with a layered storyline, overtaking its predecessor in terms of critical acclaim.

3) Tale of Tales (2015)

Tale of Tales is one of Hayek's most underrated roles. The offbeat horror fantasy film features Hayek in the role of the Queen of Longtrellis. Based on a collection of fairytales by Italian poet Giambattista Basile, titled Pentamerone, the film follows three folk tales.

She features in the tale of The Enchanted Doe, as a monarch who is desperate for a child. She plays the role of a ruthless and menacing Queen who will stop at nothing to bear a child and protect them. The film saw Hayek in a very different role from what she had acted in before, making it one of her best performances.

Salma Hayek is one of Hollywood's best and she has also put in memorable performances in other films like Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003), House of Gucci (2021), and Grown Ups (2010). Her last on-screen appearance was in the episode titled Joan is Awful, season 6 of the dystopian Netflix series, Black Mirror.