"You are an extraordinary woman": Salma Hayek pays special tribute to Penélope Cruz on her 50th birthday

Salma Hayek, the renowned actress and close friend of Penélope Cruz, commemorated Cruz's 50th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on April 28, 2024. In her Instagram post, Hayek expressed gratitude for Cruz's presence in the world, referring to her as an angel sent by God.

Salma Hayek further acknowledged Cruz's profound impact on the lives of those around her, describing her as someone who brings excitement, meaning, and inspiration to others.

"Thank you, to you Penelope, for the little angels that you've mothered into this world. You are an extraordinary woman, and every year even more."

Salma Hayek appreciated Cruz's role as a mother and her continual growth as an individual. She shared this sentiment in her birthday tribute to Cruz, showing the amount of respect and admiration Salma holds for her.

Salma Hayek pays tribute to Penélope Cruz on her 50th birthday

Salma Hayek's birthday tribute to Penélope Cruz is a heartfelt reflection of the deep bond between the two actresses. Hayek's words,

"Happy Birthday Penelope 🎂. Thank you God for sending to Earth a special number of years ago an angel."

With her words, Salma Hayek encapsulated her appreciation for Cruz's presence in the world and her impact on those around her.

"All of us whose crossed paths with her know that she's made our life crazy, exciting, meaningful, inspiring."

She resonates with the experiences shared by those who have had the privilege of knowing Cruz. Hayek acknowledged Cruz's profound influence on those around her, emphasizing how she has infused their existence with vitality, purpose, and inspiration.

Furthermore, Hayek highlights Cruz's role in teaching invaluable lessons of solidarity and loyalty, underscoring the depth of connection and love she fosters in her relationships.

Both prominent actresses in the film industry collaborated on the big screen in the 2006 film Bandidas. Set in 1880, this Mexican western caper brought the talents of Cruz and Hayek together, showcasing their on-screen chemistry and dynamic performances.

Despite their limited collaborations in movies, their enduring camaraderie transcends the cinema, evident in their mutual admiration and esteem for one another.

While Bandidas represents their solitary collaboration on-screen, Penélope Cruz and Salma Hayek's friendship off-camera is characterized by numerous occasions of reciprocal encouragement and shared encounters.

One such instance occurred when Cruz arrived in Los Angeles to film her inaugural movie in the US. Salma Hayek invited Cruz to lodge at her residence, providing solace and companionship during a potentially daunting transition period. Furthermore, the pair has been observed attending industry gatherings together, showcasing their bond and unity within the showbiz.

Fellow actors wishing Penelope Cruz on her birthday

In addition to Hayek's tribute, several other celebrities joined in celebrating Cruz's milestone birthday. Irina Shayk, a fellow actress, praised Cruz for her kindness, humor, and exceptional mothering skills. On Instagram, she said,

"Happiest bday to the most beautiful woman on Earth! Kind, sweet, and funny, and the best mama! @penelopecruzoficial."

Antonio Banderas, who has co-starred with Cruz multiple times, extended warm wishes to his dear friend on her special day.

In November 2023, Penelope Cruz commented on how she feels about turning 50 in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"I'm always worrying about everything, so I don't think I could worry anymore because of turning 50."

She continued,

"All my friends are preparing me, like, 'You are going to be forced to do a party this time.' If you have a party with a lot of your friends that you haven't seen in a long time, you end up super stressed out because you want to give all of them quality time and have conversations. But it's loud and you cannot really hear each other, and it becomes so stressful. Maybe I have to learn."

Cruz's career extends beyond Hollywood, notably as a brand ambassador for Lancôme. Her upcoming movie The Bride, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, stars her as the character Myrna. The psychological thriller, set in the 1930s, also stars Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Annette Bening, Peter Sarsgaard, and Julianne Hough. It is scheduled to hit theaters on October 3, 2025.