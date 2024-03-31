“Incredible campaign”: Internet sent into frenzy as Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz make an appearance in Chanel campaign

Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz have been featured in Chanel's latest campaign, and the internet is agog with praise for the two Hollywood icons. The 60-year-old actor and 49-year-old actress graced the screens for campaign visuals of the Iconic Chanel bag.

The campaign has led to fans appreciating rare visuals from actors who haven't frequented the big screens for a while.

Penelope Cruz has been a longtime ambassador of Chanel, and has spent a considerable amount of time working with the Italian brand. Announced in 2018, she joined celebrities like Margot Robbie and Kristen Stewart as global brand ambassadors of the illustrious brand.

The Oscar winning actress has featured in number of campaigns for Chanel since her 2018 appointment. Her poise, raw charm and sophisticated allure make her a good fit for Chanel.

Netizens reacted to Penelope Cruz and Brad Pitt's visuals for Chanel, some calling it an incredible campaign, while others said they had the commercial playing on repeat.

Netizens react to Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz's campaign visuals for Chanel (Screengrab via Instagram/@chanelofficial)

More details on Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz's Chanel campaign

Chanel's website describes the campaign visuals as:

"Seaside off-season, a sport car, a dinner at the hotel. The intensity and the poetry of a burgeoning love story. The CHANEL Iconic Handbag campaign revisits the film A Man and a Woman by Claude Lelouch. Lensed by Inez & Vinoodh, Penélope Cruz and Brad Pitt, two icons, meet another. The CHANEL handbag is the privileged witness to this suspended moment in Deauville, a place intimately linked to the story of the House."

The campaign's visuals are adapted from the movie, A Man and a Woman by Claude Lelouch, a French romantic drama released in 1996. Chanel's 2024 mini-adaption is placed in a black and white setting, with the Chanel bag in between them.

Penelope Cruz wears a black turtleneck with her wavy hair and a matte lipstick, while Brad Pitt's military style haircut complements his black sweater atop a crisp white shirt.

Speaking on the campaign and her co-star, Penelope says,

“I met Brad many years ago because we did a movie together but we didn't have scenes together. I think he's perfect to embody Jean-Louis Trintignant's character."

Speaking on the campaign, Claude LeLouch, the original writer of A Man and Woman, says,

"If I had to remake the film today, with Brad Pitt and Penélope Cruz, I would ask them, as I did with Anouk Aimée and Jean-Louis Trintignant, not to be an actor and an actress, but a man and a woman."

The Chanel brand campaign features the Iconic Chanel bag which is available to shop at the brand's online store.