BLACKPINK Jisoo stuns fans with her Dyson Supersonic Nural campaign: "Queen of visual"

Dyson is soon going to launch its new Supersonic Nural and BLACKPINK Jisoo is the face of the product campaign in Korea. Fans were ecstatic to see her for the campaign all over South Korea. On March 18, 2024, Jisoo shared the official photos via her official Instagram handle, with the caption:

"When my hair dryer is smarter, I feel protected and healthy everyday."

Fans are loving BLACKPINK Jisoo's new look for the Dyson campaign. Her light and elegant look has drawn a lot of attention on the internet, with praises pouring in.

Fans are in love with Jisoo's visuals for Dyson (Image via @sooyaa_/Instagram)

Fans are amazed by the new visuals of BLACKPINK Jisoo for the Dyson Supersonic Nural campaign

After becoming the brand ambassador for Dyson, BLACKPINK Jisoo has been featured on various campaigns of the brand. Her first one was for the Dyson Airwrap and in the photos, she was seen using the tool. After that, she was also the face of the Dyson Airstraight Straightener.

Now, fans are excited to see her new campaign for the upcoming Dyson Supersonic Nural. In it, the K-pop idol is seen wearing a simple white one-piece with a pair of white strappy heels. The highlight of the look is her hair, done in simple waves with a middle part.

The post drew a flurry of comments from fans, who could not stop gushing over her looks.

Fans are loving the new visuals of Jisoo for the Dyson Supersonic Nural campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

People calling Jisoo queen after witnessing her new look for Dyson (Image via Sportskeeda)

BLACKPINK member Jisoo gained huge popularity among international fans because of her versatility, dedication, and captivating stage presence. She's known for her vocal prowess and is also considered a fashion icon.

Korean drama fans are also in for a treat as multiple new titles featuring Jisoo are set to release soon, key among them being Influenza and Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, which might be released at the end of 2024 or at the start of 2025. Unfortunately, the official release dates for the K-dramas have not been released yet.