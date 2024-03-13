BLACKPINK Jisoo stuns fans with her latest magazine pictorial: “IT’S PEOPLE’S PRINCESS”

On March 13, 2024, W Korea shared new pictorials of BLACKPINK Jisoo, as she is the face of the magazine brand's upcoming new issue. Fans last saw Jisso with W Korea in December 2023, during the campaign of Dior Capture Totale Hyalushot, and the magazine brand shared the pictorials.

Now, again, W Korea is back with BLACKPINK Jisoo, and this time featuring her for their upcoming issue cover. W Korea stated:

"A protagonist of this month’s cover is Blackpink Jisoo. Her shooting, reminiscent of a movie scene, is going to start now!"

The magazine brand shared three official cover photos of Jisoo, along with a short video clip, via its official Instagram handle. In the new photos, the singer is wearing Cartier jewelry. It has only been a few hours, and fans have already flooded the social media platform with their complimenting comments. They are amazed by the new visuals of the K-pop star.

Fans are impressed by the new visuals of BLACKPINK Jisoo for W Korea, featuring Cartier

Being a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, Jisoo has gained immense success and popularity in the entertainment industry.

The K-pop idol has gained fans worldwide for her singing and excellent stage performances. Her visuals, whether they are for an official MV, a stage performance, or a campaign for luxury companies, also captivate her followers.

After dominating the entertainment industry, Kim Jisoo is now spreading her excellence in the fashion world by being the brand ambassador of luxury brands like Dior and Cartier. It has been almost two years since BLACKPINK Jisoo became the face of Cartier, and fans still can't get over her visuals for the French luxury brand.

Her recent pictorial for W Korea featuring Cartier jewelry has gone viral within a short period of time. The magazine brand has shared three photos, and fans have gone into a frenzy over the new look of Jisoo. Fans are saying that Jisoo is the golden face of the luxury brand. Here are some of the fans' comments from W Korea's Instagram posts.

In the new photos, Jisoo is wearing three different outfits. Even though the full images are not available yet, from the first glimpse, it seems like the first outfit is a white sleeveless dress, the second one is a yellow off-shoulder gown, and the third one is a white T-shirt accompanied by a white coat.

Here are some of the Cartier jewelry pieces that BLACKPINK Jisoo is wearing in the cover photos:

Trinity Ring with white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and diamonds - $26,100

Classic Trinity Ring with white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold - $1,960

Trinity Earrings with white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and diamonds - $15,100

Square-shaped Trinity Ring with white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and diamonds - $47,000

Square-shaped Trinity Ring with white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold - $3,850

The Cartier Trinity Collection is currently available on the official website.