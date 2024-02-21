Where to get Dior La Collection Privée: Oud Ispahan and other iconic scents explored

Dior's La Collection Privée is a sumptuous collection of fragrances that personify sophistication and opulence. Every fragrance included in this mix serves as evidence of Dior's exceptional skill in the craft of perfumery.

Distinguished fragrance connoisseurs may peruse and acquire these renowned scents through the collection's official Dior website. Priced at $125, Oud Ispahan distinguishes itself with its sophisticated allure and oriental ambiance.

Here's a glimpse of the fragrances including Oud Ispahan and other exceptional ones from Dior's La Collection Privée, emphasizing their distinctive qualities and the range of emotions they induce.

Dior La Collection Privée includes Oud Ispahan and more

Oud Ispahan: A Journey to the Orient

Oud Ispahan is beyond a mere fragrance. It is priced at $125 and is available on the company website. It includes a luxurious blend of rose, frankincense, and resin, creating a voluptuous atmosphere reminiscent of the Orient's opulent palaces.

With its oud-floral family, intense fragrance, ochre and intense red hues, and sophisticated charm, Oud Ispahan captivates with its significant identity.

Vanilla Diorama: A Gourmand Masterpiece

Priced at $125, Vanilla Diorama pays tribute to Christian Dior's favored dessert, encapsulating the nobility of Madagascar Vanilla. Its golden amber tones and gourmand family evoke a warm, round, and opulent sensation, following the signature of vanilla in its most majestic form. Vanilla Diorama shows how Dior can transform culinary delight into olfactory bliss.

Purple Oud: The Dream Orient

Purple Oud, with its $125 price tag, explores the noble essence of violet and oud, presenting a joyful, sparkling fragrance. This spicy oud creation combines the strength of wood with lively notes, reflecting the bright, warm colors of a dream Orient. It's a sparkling addition to the Dior La Collection Privée, appealing to those who seek a brightened and polished olfactory experience.

Oud Rosewood: A Tale of Contrasts

Oud Rosewood is a noble, powerful fragrance priced at $125, unfolding a rich scent fueled by captivating contrasts. Belonging to its woody family, it contains the milky softness of Sandalwood, embodying strength wrapped in tenderness. Oud Rosewood is a fragrance of deep memories and a prominent presence.

Sakura: A Floral Tribute

At $125, Sakura celebrates the delicate beauty of the Japanese Cherry Blossom. It embodies the contrastsbetween its delicate appearance and strong odor within the light floral family. The Sakura fragrance captures the essence of spring with its poetic and tender fragrance, wrapped in the freshness of a new season.

Ambre Nuit: The Beauty and the Beast

Ambre Nuit, from Dior La Collection Privée, also priced at $125, is the epitome of an oriental-floral fragrance that plays with contrasts between the dark, animal facet of Amber and the delicate, velvet of Turkish Rose. It embodies the encounter between two extremes, offering a long-lasting and enveloping scent that is both forthright and secretive.

Dior La Collection Privée is the art of fine perfumery, offering a range of scents that encapsulate luxury, sophistication, and emotion. From the oriental charm of Oud Ispahan to the delicate beauty of Sakura, each fragrance invites one on a unique olfactory journey.

Available on the official Dior website, these iconic scents are not just perfumes but an expression of Dior's legacy in the world of haute couture and fragrance.