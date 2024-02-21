Best Summer fragrances: 5 Picks for Men and 5 Picks for Women

A delightful way to embrace the sunny season with a burst of fresh, vibrant scents is through the best summer fragrances one can find. Right from the crisp and refreshing citrusy and sea breeze notes to coconut and pineapple tropical aromas, the best summer fragrances typically suit most perfume buffs' individual preferences.

During the summer season, the ideal aromas for fragrance enthusiasts are fresh, citrusy, and aquatic. From lounging at the beach and swimming in the sea to dancing at festivals and enjoying picnics, a spritz of the best summer fragrances is a better way to celebrate the season than using a new signature scent.

The best summer fragrances, ranging from 5 masculine choices to 5 feminine choices

The best summer fragrances, ranging from light eau de toilette, long-lasting eau de parfums, and fresh eau de colognes are crafted to heighten spirits and enhance the carefree summer ambiance.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the best summer fragrances, ranging from 5 masculine choices to 5 feminine choices to finish off a perfume enthusiast's outfit with every spritz.

1) Hugo Boss: BOSS Bottled Pacific

Adding a fresh burst of energy, the BOSS Bottled Pacific is a masculine EDT from the house of Hugo Boss—an aromatic, woody, and refreshing aroma with 6–8 sillages.

With notes of lemon, salt, coconut, and ocean, this masculine EDT comes in a bright blue, sleek-looking bottle. The BOSS Bottled Pacific aroma is the ideal summertime scent, emitting a fresh and aquatic aroma, making it one of the best summer fragrances one should try.

Price: $109 (Amazon)

2) Dolce & Gabbana: Light Blue Summer Vibes Pour Homme

Dolce & Gabbana's Pour Homme version is a refreshing mix of Mediterranean inspiration, sealed in a blue and white mosaic-style printed glass bottle.

Releasing an exquisite aroma, this male version of the new Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Summer Vibes cologne is the perfect blend of fruity and woody notes. With a decent sillage, this masculine cologne has a not-too-overpowering summer aroma.

Price: $63.06 (Amazon)

3) Giorgio Armani: Acqua Di Gio Homme

Defined as woody aquatic freshness, Giorgio Armani's Acqua Di Gio Homme radiates a masculine aroma with a decent sillage, perfect for sprinkling as summertime freshness.

Bergamot, neroli, tangerine, persimmon, musk, and patchouli being this Pour Homme's prominent keynotes, along with ozonic marine notes, this masculine EDT is best used as a daytime aroma.

Price: $115 (Official website)

4) Tom Ford: Soleil Blanc

Soliel Blanc, Tom Ford's masculine Eau de Toilette, is best known for its amber-citrusy-fruity aroma. With a perfect blend of keynotes of bergamot, orange bitter, ylang-ylang, pistachio, and Coco de Mer, it makes this masculine cologne an excellent choice for the bright summer months.

Price: $295-$890 (Official website)

5) Givenchy: Gentleman Society

This Eau de Parfum from the fashion house Givenchy has a distinctive aroma filled with notes of blossom and musky wood.

This unique Gentleman Society Eau de Parfum, also featuring the undertones of sage, cardamom, vetiver, cedarwood, sandalwood, and vanilla, is a unique fragrance that blends in a dramatic-looking black and silver-classy-looking bottle.

Price: $205 (Official website)

6) Elizabeth Arden: Sunflowers Sunrise

Elizabeth Arden's Sunflowers Sunrise is a budget-friendly summertime feminine aroma that can be a perfect add-on for a perfume enthusiast's fragrance closet.

Yet another EDP from the best summer fragrances, this brilliant-smelling scent is warming, crisp, and sweet, with keynotes of honeysuckle, citrus, daffodil, and additional floral posies. Being a summertime essence, this feminine EDP from Elizabeth Arden comes with a decent sillage, making it perfect for casual to formal event wear.

Price: $23.70 (Official website)

7) Maison Margiela: Replica Beach Walk

This EDT from Maison Margiela, the Replica Beach Walk, evokes warm summertime and sandy beach aromas.

This ultra-feminine EDT, well-balanced with keynotes of bergamot, lemon, coconut milk, and pink pepper, emits a fresh, floral, and not-too-overpowering aroma—a good alternative use for spring and summer.

Price: $165 (Official website)

8) Estée Lauder: Bronze Goddess Nuit

Similar to a bronze diva in the summertime, Estée Lauder's Bronze Goddess Nuit EDP is a part of the luminous amber floral fragrance family.

Being a sensual, warm perfume, this feminine EDP is scented with the keynotes of bergamot, ylang-ylang, salted coconut, jasmine, orchid, and dark tonka, which radiate a strong sea vibe. Further, this EDP bottle also looks like the ocean's blue, glistening water.

Price: $110 (Saks Fifth Avenue)

9) Diptyque: Ilio

A special tribute to the aquatic depths of the Mediterranean, the limited edition Ilio from Diptyque comes in a bottle with summer-inspired illustrations from artist Erik Winkowski.

Compiled with the prominent notes of prickly pear, this EDP gets balanced with bergamot, white jasmine, and iris as its undertones. This feminine EDP from Diptyque has a decent sillage of 7-8 hours, emitting an aroma perfect for casual meets at special events.

Price: $232.31 (Amazon)

10) Marc Jacobs: Perfect

Marc Jacobs' Perfect can be a last resort for many perfume seekers when searching for the perfect summertime aroma. As the latest offering from the revered perfumery, Marc Jacobs' Perfect boasts an enjoyable blend of pink pepper, white daffodil, and cedarwood.

Further, this feminine EDP bottle comes decked with a playful cap ornamented with cubes, stars, bananas, and extraordinary hexes.

Price: $160 (Sephora)

These best summer fragrances could be a worthwhile aromatic luxury for perfume connoisseurs willing to spend on a smell that is guaranteed to emit freshness with a few spritzes.

These ten choices, five for men and five for women, of best summer fragrances are available for purchase on the in-house websites. These ten best summer fragrances can also be purchased from reliable e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Sephora.