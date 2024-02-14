Dyson Supersonic r: Everything to know about Dyson’s first professionals-only hair tool 

Dyson Supersonic r is the newest addition to Dyson's range of hairstyling tools. The catch with Dyson Supersonic r is that beauty enthusiasts cannot use it at home, for the hairstyling tool will only be available exclusively to professionals.

Dyson's latest hairstyling tool debuted at the New York Fashion Week backstage at Christian Sorano. What’s new with the Dyson Supersonic r is its R-shaped design which aims to fix the industry-wide issue of strain-related injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome.

Moreover, the new hairstyling tool is lighter and can be easily manoeuvred by hairstylists to use it from multiple angles. In addition to these features, the tool comprises a unique curve that delivers higher air pressure.

Currently unavailable to the general public, this hairstylist tool is Dyson's first professionals-only hairstyling device.

Dyson Supersonic r is the brand's highest-performance styling innovation device

Dyson Supersonic r is the brand’s smallest and lightest styling tool inclusive of power-dose technologies which features a streamlined heater, intelligent radio frequency identification sensors to automatically recognize the hairstyling tool’s five attachments and adjustment of airflow and temperature for styling precision. The Dyson Hyperdymium motor is also a part of the R-shaped hairstyling tool.

Styling attachments of the Dyson Supersonic r include Gentle Air attachments and Flyaway. The air attachments are gentle yet quick and ideal for fine hair with a sensitive scalp. On the other hand, the flyaway attachment hides flyaways and offers a smooth and shiny finish.

Additionally, the new hairstyling tool also comprises a new Powerful Air attachment that builds up the airflow velocity of the tool and dries the hair quickly.

Dyson’s new hairstyling tool is the brand’s way of showcasing that they take stylist feedback seriously as multiple hairstylists believed that Dyson’s prior iterations were heavy to use for elongated hours. Additionally, the Supersonic range didn’t have long-lasting motors.

Commenting on curating a new R-shaped hairstyling tool, founder of the brand, James Dyson, stated in an exclusive Harpers Bazaar interview:

“We get a lot of feedback on [our tools], so a new product often starts with what someone personally thinks.”

He continued:

“We love creating something different—and better.”

Dyson Supersonic r: Noteworthy features

Streamlined heat for even heat flow: The hairstyling tool brand has infused a streamlined flow heater technology in the new tool. Its track delivers maximum airflow exposure with minimum impact on the tool’s performance.

Heat control: As per celebrity hairstylist Irinel de Leon, Dyson's new hair tool offers the quickest temperature change in a hair dryer. The R-shaped hair dryer comprises intelligent heat control, offering a unique feature.

Multiple airflow settings: Dyson's R-shaped hair tool includes three airflow settings with four heat modes. Additionally, it also comprises LED indicators on the handle and ergonomically placed buttons for control.

Comfort for hairstylists: Dyson's R-shaped hair dryer is lightweight and weighs less than a bottle of hairspray. With a weight of 325 milligrams, this tool is easy for hairstylists to work with for longer durations.

Priced at $569.99, the hairstyling tool brand's Supersonic r will be exclusively available to hairstylists. The attachments of the r-shaped tool will be sold separately and the new hairstyling tool will be available starting April.

The new hairstyling tool's unique attachments come with the ability to remember the last used settings, contributing to quick hairstyling without wasting time on adjustments. Hairstylists can sign up on Dyson's waitlist until the tool officially launches.