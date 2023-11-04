The holiday season has arrived early at Sephora with the platform’s much-anticipated Sephora Savings Event 2023. It is the perfect time for beauty enthusiasts to stock up on their beauty products and to try something new with discounts raining on skincare, haircare, beauty tools, and makeup products.

The Sephora Savings Event takes place a few times a year wherein the beauty and personal care retailer platform offers its Beauty Insider members access to special discounts.

Beauty Insiders receive discounts as per their membership tires with Rouge members availing 20% off, VIB members getting 15% off and Insider members getting 10% off. The savings event runs sitewide, offering discounts on a plethora of beauty brands at Sephora with a special promo code and the benefit of free shipping.

The Sephora Savings Event started on October 27, 2023, and will go on till November 6, 2023. This listicle mentions 5 best beauty products one cannot miss out on from the Sephora Savings Event 2023.

Merit Tinted Lip Oil to Drunk Elephant’s Illuminating Drops: 5 best beauty products to avail from the Sephora Savings Event

1) Merit Shade Slick Classics Tinted Lip Oil

Original Price: $24

Discounted Price: $19

This high-shine finish lip oil offers a tint of color and healthy-looking lips all day long. It is infused with rosehip oil, omega 3,6, and 9 essential fatty acids that support a healthy lip barrier function, shea butter and grapeseed oil to condition and soften the lips, and jojoba oil to form a protective moisture-locking barrier.

It is Merit’s lip gloss, lip balm, and lip treatment formulation rolled into one. The Merit Shade Slick Classics Tinted Lip Oil is available in eight flattering, glossy shades.

2) YVES Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum

Original Price: $130

Discounted Price: $104

The YVES Saint Laurent scent celebrates freedom with a floral and feminine perfume for those who dare to be exactly who they are. Available at a whopping discount at the Sephora Savings Event, the perfume features notes of orange blossom, musk accord, and lavender.

YSL’s Libre Eau De Parfum is ideal for beauty enthusiasts who are seeking luxury perfumes at discounted rates.

3) Drunk Elephant B-Goldi™ Bright Illuminating Drops with 5% Niacinamide

Original Price: $38

Discounted Price: $27

One of Drunk Elephant’s best-selling products, the B-Goldi Birght Illuminating Drops, fades hyperpigmentation and dark spots with its light-reflecting pigments reviving dull skin without skin-harming glitter or sparkle. Like other Drunk Elephant products, these illuminating drips can be paired with any of Drunk Elephant’s moisturizers or serums to add a hint of sparkle to the skin.

This lightweight serum is infused with 5% niacinamide to improve visible signs of aging and target uneven skin tone. It also contains diglucosyl gallic acid that inhibits excess melanin products and offers antioxidant benefits, and morus alba leaf extract to soothe skin and improve hyperpigmentation.

4) Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Original Price: $429

Discounted Price: $343

The Supersonic Hair Dryer is Dyson’s iconic hair dryer with five styling attachments. It is built to protect hair from extreme hair damage and for fast drying with precision styling.

The hair dryer features a small yet powerful Dyson digital motor V9 combined with Air Multiplier technology that produces high-velocity, high-pressure controlled air for fast drying and intelligent heat control. This hair dryer is ideal for all hair types and textures.

This is one of the too-good to miss-out kind of deals at the Sephora Savings Event.

5) Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil

Original Price: $48

Discounted Price: $34

A TikTok favorite for hair styling, this hair oil is available at a discounted rate on the personal care and beauty retailer platform’s sale. It is a multitasking argan-oil-infused hair treatment that helps improve the shine, hydration, and softness of the hair while smoothening flyaways and frizz.

The hair oil is infused with Vitamin E-rich argan oil and antioxidants that help nourish the hair, and linseed extract improves hair health.

The abovementioned products consist of suggestions ranging from the leading hairstyling tool to a multitasking lip product that one can add to their beauty arsenal at discounted rates during the Sephora Savings Event till November 6, 2023. One can avail of whopping discounts on beauty products on the retail platform's physical stores and on their website.