Tom Brady and Irina Shayk enjoy cozy dinner date at French restaurant in New York: Report

As per latest reports, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were spotted together having dinner at a French restaurant in New York. TMZ reported that they went to a place called Brasserie Fouquet's New York in Manhattan. They had a table to themselves at the location by the water.

While there are no reports that it was an especially romantic evening, Tom Brady reportedly remarked about the burger being very good and picked up the tab for the whole meal. The two were together for roughly two hours, as per the report, and seemed to have a good time.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have remained in each other's orbit over the past year

Tom Brady has generated a lot of interest about his life since he split with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. He has been linked to many, but it's not known who he's dating.

He and Irina Shayk have linked up a few times. They reportedly first met at Joe Nahmad’s wedding to Madison Headrick in Italy.

She was later spotted in New York going into his apartment in the Tribeca neighborhood. When it was reported at that time that they might be dating, she set the record straight by commenting:

“Nobody wants to write something that is truthful. Sometimes I want to be like, ‘F--- you. It’s absolutely not true.’ Half of the people who they say I’m dating, I’ve never even met them in my life."

It's not just in New York that they have got together. After the Art Basel party in Miami hosted by Leonardi DiCaprio, the two were seen together when Tom Brady went to pick up Irina Shayk from her hotel.

Both of them have had famous partners before and are no strangers to being in the limelight. The Russian model was previously in a relationship with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from 2009 to 2015. She was then with actor Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019. In 2017, their daughter was born.

Tom Brady also dated model and actress Bridget Moynahan, with whom he has a child, before marrying Gisele Bundchen. The former couple have two children from that relationship.

It's, therefore, unsurprising that neither Brady or Shayk have confirmed the relationship. They know the scrutiny it can place on them and their children around them. But what we do know is that they are both meeting each other from time to time, and it remains to be seen if it becomes official in the future.