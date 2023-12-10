Spotted: Tom Brady reconnects with Irina Shayk after Leonardo DiCaprio's Art Basel party in Miami

Tom Brady has reportedly reconnected with Irina Shayk after Leonardo DiCaprio's Art Basel party in Miami, as per reports released by Page Six. The two allegedly had a brief relationship in October of this year, but since then the rumors have cooled down.

It did not catch fire even during Leonardo DiCaprio's exclusive party, where both were invited. Page Six reported that they were in attendance but did not go together. The quarterback did cross paths with her, but it did not look anything out of the ordinary as he met with other people.

However, things have looked different since that party. Tom Brady was photographed in Miami picking up Irina Shayk from her hotel.

Tom Brady seen picking up Irina Shayk in Miami (Photo Courtesy: Page Six)

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's timeline

Tom Brady broke up with his former wife Gisele Bundchen in October 2022. This followed his decision to unretire and return to the NFL. Since then, he has left the NFL for good and has time to pursue other engagements.

It was at one such event, namely Joe Nahmad’s wedding to Madison Headrick in Italy, where they met for the first time in May. It was reported that Irina Shayk was seen getting close to Tom Brady at the time. In July of this year, the model was seen leaving the quarterback's home after a reported sleepover.

Since then, things looked to have cooled between them, but based on the latest pictures, there could be some rekindling.

Tom Brady has been linked to others too

Ever since Brady's divorce, he has been linked to many people, not just Irina Shayk. At Michael Rubin's party earlier in the year, he was reportedly seen talking to Kim Kardashian. At that time, there were rumors that the two could be romantically connected.

So far, though, it looks like the former NFL quarterback is taking it easy and keeping his options open as a newly single and eligible man. One common theme, though, between both Kardashian and Shayk is that they too have been featured in high-profile breakups in the last few years.

The Russian model dated Bradley Cooper whereas the reality star was married to the rapper then known as Kanye West. Perhaps, there is an emotional connection for both of them with Tom Brady given he has been through a well-publicized split of his own and there is nothing more to that. But the latest pictures seem to be telling a different story.