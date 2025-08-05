"That was f*#*ing creepy": Netizens share enthusiasm as WKUK star Zach Creggar directs upcoming horror Weapons

Weapons is an upcoming American horror film directed and written by Zach Cregger, best known for his work as a founding member of the sketch comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U’ Know, as well as his directorial breakout hit, Barbarian (2022).

The official plot is mostly under wraps, although marketing materials and sneak previews hint that Weapons aims to blend genres, ranging from investigative thriller to psychological horror. What is also remarkable about the project is its viral promotional campaign, including an alternate reality game (ARG) that sparked a wave of discussion in the online world.

With excitement continuing to grow about the release of the new horror film Weapons by Zach Cregger, Reddit has emerged as a hub of discussion among early fans, particularly in sub-Reddits such as r/movies and r/horror. After the second trailer, numerous users discussed their reaction to the upcoming film, further building up the hype.

One user, u/Intrepid_Buy_4083, citing a rather creepy sequence involving Benedict Wong, posted:

“Yeah Zack's RESIDENT EVIL is going to be a banger!!! Can't wait for that. That scene of Wong running solidified that RE is in good hands lol That was f*#*ing creepy and his eyes were so bugged out.”

“Words cannot describe how excited I am to see this, it looks like this movie could actually give me nightmares,” an individual noted.

“The terrifying sight of teenagers Naruto-running in the night is enough to strike fear into the strongest of hearts,” another individual added.

These reactions demonstrate what sort of emotional and psychological effect the film is already having on early viewers. With the looming sense of unease described by fans, Cregger seems to be striking a chord that can easily place his latest project among the most discussed horror movies of the year, even before its official release.

Fans familiar with Zach Cregger’s evolution as a filmmaker have been especially curious about how the narrative itself would develop, especially considering his background in sketch comedy and his breakout performance with Barbarian.

“The script was really tight and engaging, and it's really awesome seeing those vivid images come to life in such a creepy way. Cregger has come a long way from his sketch comedy days, so I'm anticipating the script's execution,” a fan noted.

“Hopefully it's better than Barbarian was,” another fan echoed.

Weapons is under close observation both in terms of narrative and their potential to evolve Cregger’s distinct horror voice.

About the Film: Weapons

Weapons is a horror-thriller by writer-director Zach Cregger, scheduled to release to U.S. theaters and IMAX on August 8, 2025. A production by New Line Cinema, it features Julia Garner as teacher Justine Gandy, Josh Brolin as Archer Graff (a grieving father), and Alden Ehrenreich as a local police officer with ties to Gandy.

The other cast members are Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, June Diane Raphael, Toby Huss, and many others. The plot involves a bone-chilling mystery as a group of seventeen children in one classroom disappear at once, at a strict time of 2:17 a.m., leaving behind one child and the rest in the neighborhood completely shaken up.

Early surveillance footage depicts the children walking out of their houses in a trance-like state, which not only drives forward the character arcs but also pumps the emotional flow of the film.

With a budget of $38 million and a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes before the release, Weapons marks a significant step up for Cregger.

Weapons will be released in theaters and IMAX on August 8, 2025.

