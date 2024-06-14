“That man has a great place in my heart” — Eddie Redmayne praises Warren Beatty for checking up on him after his email got hacked

Eddie Redmayne is all praise for fellow actor Warren Beatty. During his Tuesday, June 11, 2024, appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Eddie Redmayne, the Fantastic Beasts star, recalled a time when someone hacked his email and sent a "very persuasive email" to all of his contacts, claiming that he was "stuck" and "needed money."

The 42-year-old actor was in New York with his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, at the time of the incident. He remembered having a "big night," and the next day he woke up to a voicemail.

"I woke up in New York and I turned on my phone and I listened to this voicemail. And I turned to my wife, and I said, ‘I think Warren Beatty has just left me a voicemail checking (if) I’m okay and whether I need money."

Redmayne added he was hungover and trying to make sense of the voicemail and later realized about the online scam, and that Beatty was concerned about his well-being. Talking about his fellow Oscar winner, Eddie stated,

"To Warren’s incredible, generous credit, he was pretty much the only person who was kind enough to help... to bail me out. But like, to this day, that man has a great place in my heart."

Eddie Redmayne's former roommate and friend, Jamie Dornan, also received the scam email

Eddie Redmayne's former roommate and friend, Jamie Dornan, first brought up the account hack story during his appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast in February 2024.

"We all just got individual emails, saying, ‘Guys, I need you to wire me some cash.’ And fair credit, Warren Beatty was like, ‘Whatever you need... What a legend."

It was Dornan's story that prompted Meyers to bring it up with Redmayne, who confirmed the scam. The Good Nurse star joked that Dornan also received the email asking for money, "which, by the way, he didn’t send." Meyers later quipped that Warren Beatty must be Redmayne’s only good friend.

During the episode, Meyers also discussed Eddie Redmayne's performance in the Broadway musical Cabaret. They spoke about how physically taxing the role is, with Meyer pointing out that the actor is "living like a monk" in between his shows.

The star agreed, adding that he "drinks (his) body weight in water and needs consistent vocal rest. But he added he keeps his freezer stocked full of Ben & Jerry ice cream.

Cabaret is a 1966 musical written by Joe Masteroff. Eddie Redmayne, along with Gayle Rankin, revived the show for the August Wilson Theatre, starting April 1, 2024. Both received nominations for their performances at the 2024 Tony Awards, bringing the total number of Tony nominations for the production to nine.