The Bikeriders drops new trailer taking fans on a ride to the 1960s Midwest

The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols' upcoming period drama, is gearing up for an anticipated theatrical release after a long delay following its festival premiere last year. Ahead of the release on June 21, 2024, the film has dropped a third trailer, taking viewers back to the exciting world of the 1960s fictional Chicago, which is ruled by motorcycle gangs.

Starring an impressive cast that includes Oscar-nominated star of Elvis, Austin Butler, alongside Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, and Norman Reedus, the film is looking forward to impress viewers after it managed to get a largely positive reception on its festival release at the 50th Telluride Film Festival. Currently, The Bikeriders sits at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

There are two more trailers for The BIkeriders that were released earlier. The third trailer gives an in-depth glimpse of Austin Butler's character and his subsequent development.

The Bikeriders trailer: Freedom belongs to the fearless

The glimpses from the movie are not very different from the earlier trailers, focusing on some trends of the time, the motorcycle gang, and Austin Butler's Benny, who gets embroiled in the motorcycle gang life.

This trailer sums up the movie's emotion with the words "Freedom belongs to the fearless," which flashes across the screen near the end of the trailer, hinting at the necessity and perhaps the cost this freedom brings.

Apart from that, the trailer gives many interesting moments, featuring both Austin Butler and Jodie Comer, and delves well into the violence and the recklessness that comes with the life of a motorcycle gang member.

The synopsis for The Bikeriders reads:

"Set in the 1960s, it follows the rise of the Vandals MC, a fictional Chicago outlaw motorcycle club. Seen through the lives of its members and their families, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a surrogate family for local outcasts into violent organized crime, threatening the original founder's unique vision and way of life."

The movie was originally slated to release on December 1, 2023, by 20th Century Studios, but was delayed because of the SAG-AFTRA strike. After that, Focus Features acquired the movie, and is getting a Summer 2024 release.

The film will focus on the beauty of rough things and recreate a crucial part of the unseen America. Speaking to Deadline last year, director Nichols explained:

"The portraits may be kind of beautiful and captivating but those words on the page, that’s where the conflict comes. There’s a harshness, there’s a roughness. There’s also beauty in that. I’ve always been drawn to working-class stories and people and seeing how they look at the world and approach things and the honesty and the clarity, sometimes, that they have, but there’s also just a sharper edge to all of that."

This seemingly hints at an interesting take on the characters and the story. Moreover, as mentioned in the trailer, the film is inspired by real events. Rather, it is based on a 1967 photo book of the same name by Danny Lyon.

The Bikeriders will premiere theatrically on June 21, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.