Who is Austin Butler's girlfriend? Everything to know about 22-year-old model Kaia Gerber

Actor Austin Butler and his reported girlfriend Kaia Gerber were spotted at the London premiere and afterparty of the former's latest film, Dune: Part Two. The couple, who has reportedly been dating for nearly two years, were spotted holding hands during the afterparty.

Butler's film, Dune: Part Two was released on Friday, March 1, 2024, in theaters worldwide. Apart from him, the film also stars Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, and Rebecca Ferguson, among others. The premiere for the film was held in London on Thursday, February 29, 2024, and was attended by Zendaya, Pugh, Chalamet as well as Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber.

According to People Magazine, Kaia posed for photos with fans before she and her reported boyfriend attended the afterparty together. They were also pictured holding hands at the Old Sessions House in London's Leicester Square at the premiere.

Kaia Gerber is the 22-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber. She is also a model, actress, and businesswoman who has over 10 million followers on Instagram.

Kaia Gerber's life and career

Kaia Gerber at an event in Los Angeles (via Getty/Araya Doheny)

Born on September 3, 2001, Kaia Jordan Gerber was raised in Malibu, California, along with her elder brother Presley. She attended Malibu High School until she was in the eighth grade before she switched to online classes as her model career took off at the time.

Kaia landed her first-ever modeling gig when she was 10 with the luxury Italian brand Versace. One of the most successful models in the industry, she won Model of The Year at the Fashion Awards in 2018. Kaia has also starred in campaigns for brands like Omega, Jimmy Choo, and Fendi, among others.

In her free time, Kaia reportedly likes to read and has a keen interest in literature. She channeled her love for reading into an unofficial book club on Instagram where she shared book recommendations. She also conducted interviews with authors and celebrities for the same. Kaia has since turned her book club into an official platform, creating a website, Library Science.

The mission of the website is to get young people to read. It states that Library Science will continue curating books that aren't available on "typical bestseller lists."

"Library Science will continue to curate books that aren't on the typical bestseller lists in order to better highlight new voices, writers to watch, overlooked, or underrepresented stories," Kaia's website reads.

Gerber is one of the investors who purchased W Magazine in 2020. Led by model Karlie Kloss, the brand was acquired as a joint venture alongside other investors like Jason Blum and Lewis Hamilton.

The 22-year-old has also dipped her toes in acting and has appeared in projects like American Horror Story, Babylon, and Bottoms. She is set to be a part of films like Mother Mary and Shell, both of which are currently being filmed.

While Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were seen holding hands and posing together recently, they have rarely spoken about each other in public. However, Gerber did speak about why she chose not to share that part of her life with fans in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible," Gerber told the interviewer.

Expand Tweet

Austin Butler has also stayed mostly silent about the relationship. He was recently asked by Entertainment Weekly about Kaia being on the cover of the March issue of British Vogue.

"It was legendary... It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it," the Elvis actor told the publication.

When did Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber meet?

According to a Cosmopolitan article, Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler began dating one month after the former's breakup with Jacob Elrodi. Gerber and Butler were first spotted together attending a yoga class in Los Angeles in December 2021. The pictures fueled speculations that they were dating and a close source told US Weekly a few days later that the two were together.

They were photographed together on multiple occasions before they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Met Gala. While they walked the carpet separately, they met each other at the top of the staircase.

Since then, the two have been seen together at Butler's movie premieres for the 2022 film Elvis and the recent film, Dune: Part Two. They also attended the Golden Globes and the Oscars after-party together.

Mixed reactions from fans

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (via Getty/Amy Sussman)

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler, who began dating in 2021, seem to have a ten-year age gap between them, which a lot of fans are unhappy with. While Butler is 32, Kaia is 22, which has fans feeling uncomfortable.

Fans were especially incensed when old pictures of Austin's ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens meeting Gerber when the latter was five made their way to social media. They took to X to point the same out with many calling the relationship "creepy."

However, other fans defended the couple and pointed out that Kaia Gerber was an adult when she chose to start dating Butler. Others stated that the relationship was between two consenting adults, which they didn't believe was creepy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kaia Gerber recently appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race season 16. She is set to appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Palm Royale, set to be released on March 20, 2024, alongside Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, and Allison Janney.

Meanwhile, Austin Butler's upcoming projects include The Bikeriders set to be released later this year. Originally slated to be released in December 2023, it was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Austin Butler is currently a part of the Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air as Gale "Buck" Cleven. The show premiered in January 2024 and will air the final episode of its first season on March 15, 2024. His sci-fi film Dune: Part Two is currently running in theaters worldwide.