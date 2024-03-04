“That age gap is wild ”: Internet reacts as Miley Cyrus was reportedly unaware of Dominic Purcell drama between sister Noah and mom Tish

Miley Cyrus reportedly had no idea about the drama that ensued between Dominic Purcell, her mom, Tish, and her sister Noah. According to People magazine, Purcell of Prison Break fame had been with Noah Cyrus in a "friends with benefits" relationship before marrying her mother Tish, in August of last year. A source told the outlet that Miley allegedly had no idea about this scenario.

Social media users were stunned by the revelation and sympathized with Miley, while at the same time, they were surprised by how she did not know any of this was going on. Others found it difficult to digest the fact that 54-year-old Purcell had been with 24-year-old Noah before settling down with her 56-year-old mother. One X (formerly known as Twitter) user exclaimed:

Social media users were shocked (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Netizens feel sorry for Noah and Miley Cyrus

Prison Break star Dominic Purcell got married to Leticia Jean Cyrus-Purcell, popularly known as Tish Cyrus, the ex-wife of Billie Ray Cyrus and the mother of Noah and Miley Cyrus, in August 2023 in Miley Cyrus' backyard. However, Noah Cyrus was not present at the ceremony.

In a stunning revelation, a People magazine article published on March 2, 2024, cited an inside source who stated that Noah Cyrus was reportedly "offended" by her mother's marriage to Dominic Purcell. The reason for her alleged offense was quite wild. The source told the outlet:

"Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,"

The source further added:

"Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married."

The source mentioned that the relationship between Noah and Purcell had concluded before he started seeing Tish. However, according to the source, Tish knew that Purcell had been seeing Noah. In another People magazine article published on the very next day, a source told the outlet that Miley Cyrus was clueless about the connection between Purcell and Noah. The source stated:

"Miley had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all,"

The source further added:

"She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy,"

The aforementioned information went viral on the internet and shocked many social media users. A lot of netizens thought that the whole thing was way too "weird" and could not believe what they were seeing. Many felt sorry for Noah as well as Miley Cyrus.

Many people found the big age gap between Purcell and Noah a little hard to digest and even criticized Tish Cyrus for her actions. While a few social media users felt like people needed to give the family some privacy. Here are a few X reactions to the whole situation:

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus got divorced after 28 long years of marriage in April 2022. Apart from Miley and Noah, the duo are also parents to Brandi, Trace, and Braison. Noah Cyrus, on the other hand, revealed in June of last year that she was engaged to fashion designer Pinkus.