Where does The Final Break movie fits into The Prison Break Timeline? Explained

Fox released The Prison Break: The Final Break, a stand-alone made-for-television movie, in 2009, following the (tentative) conclusion of Prison Break. The drama series and the film are set in the same universe.

The Prison Break series aired for four seasons, with the fourth season marking the end of the show's run of episodes. That changed, though, when Fox decided to blend "The Old Ball and Chain" and "Free," two more episodes from the series, into Prison Break: The Final Break.

The movie concluded the storyline of the television show and was released a few weeks after the season 4 finale. The Prison Break: The Final Break is set before the epilogue of the fourth season finale, however since Fox released the movie after the episode, it would still be OK to watch it after the episode.

Nonetheless, a lot of the season 4 ending and the film were changed for the 2017 relaunch of the show.

The storyline of Prison Break

Expand Tweet

Prison Break starts with Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), awaiting his execution, as he was set up in the murder of the vice president's brother. Michael Scofield, played by Wentworth Miller, aims to help his brother escape from jail before his execution as he is innocent, by purposefully being assigned to the same facility as his brother.

By holding up a bank, Michael gets himself into the same prison. As the last month of the sentence draws near, he begins to plan the escape step-by-step to free the two of them, using his full-body tattoo as a guide to conceal the layout of the prison and important hints for the escape.

Synopsis of The Prison Break: The Final Break

Though Michael, Lincoln, Sucre, Sara Scofield, and others managed to get rid of the Company, their joy is fleeting. The two-hour action-packed show starts with Michael and pregnant Sara walking down the aisle to exchange vows. However, they get little time to savor the pleasures of married life.

Michael is forced to call off any honeymoon arrangements as Sara is taken into custody for the murder of Christina Scofield and, without even a trial, transported to Miami-Dade Women's Prison, where the Doc is reunited with Gretchen Morgan.

General Krantz, meantime, is having trouble adjusting to Miami-Dade Men's Prison, but he soon becomes upbeat upon learning of Sara's situation. Krantz decides to plan Sara’s murder to pass the time during his incarceration, placing a $100,000 bounty on her head. As soon as word gets to Miami-Dade Women's Prison, Sara, who is already vulnerable, has to struggle to survive.

Michael comes up with a scheme to free his wife from prison, but it ends up costing him his life. When Michael causes a short circuit to open a closed door and let Sara out, he gets electrocuted and dies as a result.

Aligning The Final Break movie with The Prison Break

Expand Tweet

Technically, The Prison Break: The Final Break takes place before the last seconds of the fourth season finale.

As a result of their crimes, Theodore "T-Bag" Bagwell and General Jonathan Krantz are jailed, whereas Michael, Lincoln, Sara Tancredi, Fernando Sucre, Benjamin Miles "C-Note" Franklin, and Alexander Mahone are granted immunity in the finale.

But when Michael suffers a nosebleed, a sign that his disease has returned, the festivities take a bad turn. After that, the episode leaps forward to four years, during which time the creators give the viewers the idea that Michael has passed away.

A few plot points from the fourth season finale were completed in The Prison Break: The Final Break. The movie is set in the interim between Michael's burial and T-Bag and Krantz's arrests.