What happened to Zack Estrin? Prison Break and Lost in Space showrunner dies aged 51

Well-known producer and screenwriter Zack Estrin passed away on September 23 at the age of 51. Estrin’s agency WME revealed the news and his family stated that Estrin loved making everyone laugh and that he loved being a part of creating the shows people enjoyed.

Estrin’s family has requested that everyone donate to the Zack Estrin USC Scholarship Fund, care of PNG LLC, 11400 West Olympic Blvd., Suite 590, Los Angeles, CA 90064.

Zack Estrin’s cause of death

The circumstances leading to Zack Estrin’s death remain unknown. However, sources claim that he was jogging on a beach when he had a cardiac arrest leading to his death.

The news came as a shock to Estrin's family as they said that he didn't have any health issues. Detailed information about the cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Zack Estrin has also worked on Dawson’s Creek and Charmed

Zack Estrin was well-known as the producer of several shows (Image via Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Zack Estrin enrolled at the University of Southern California and worked on film production with projects like Stranger Than Fiction and O.

He entered the world of television as a producer during the 90s and worked on drama shows like Charmed, Dawson’s Creek, and Tru Calling. However, Zack gained recognition as a producer of the Fox series, Prison Break. He was initially the show’s co-executive producer and later became the executive producer.

He created three fantasy shows for ABC – The Whispers, The River, and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. He was the showrunner and executive producer of the Netflix show, Lost in Space, which aired for three seasons from 2018 to 2021. He also gained recognition for his work in drama series like The Good Guys and Point Pleasant.

According to WME president Ari Greenburg, Estrin was their client for around 25 years and was also a mentor to many writers. Greenburg said that they feel blessed to have called him a friend.

Jon Feldman, who worked with Estrin on Tru Calling, said,

“Zack was a joy – kind, funny, generous and warm. To those of us who were lucky enough to call him a friend, it’s an unfathomable loss. He was not simply a great guy; he was the very best of them.”

Matt Olmstead, who was also the showrunner for Prison Break, said that Estrin was an amazing writer gifted with dialog and structure. Olmstead added that he was a unifier and it was a reflection of how kind, supportive, encouraging and optimistic he was.

Estrin’s survivors include his wife Kari Estrin, daughters Charlotte and Chloe, mother Patricia Estrin, sister Amelia Burstyn, stepbrother Dylan Arrants and stepsisters Julie List and Laura Humphrey.

