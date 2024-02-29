"This sounds like a fanfic": Netizens skeptical about rumours of Tish Cyrus stealing husband Dominic Purcell from Noah Cyrus

A shocking rumor involving the mother-daughter duo of Tish Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, and Dominic Purcell has set the internet ablaze. According to an “Us Weekly” source, the reason behind the rift in the Cyrus family is that Tish allegedly "stole" her current husband, Dominic Purcell, from her daughter, Noah.

The 54-year-old Prison Break actor and Tish Cyrus tied the knot in August 2023 in a beautiful Malibu wedding, with daughter Miley Cyrus as the Maid of Honor. However, there were some surprising absences at the wedding, including Noah Cyrus, ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, and Braison Cyrus. This recent revelation, which may or may not be true, appears to have reignited people’s interest in the Cyrus family.

Taking it with a pinch of salt, many have exclaimed how it sounds like something out of a fanfiction or telenovela.

Noah Cyrus' absence from Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell's fairytale wedding was noted by netizens

According to the source, Noah Cyrus was allegedly seeing Purcell when her mother approached him back in 2022. They said,

“Noah was (seeing) Dominic when Tish started pursuing him."

The source specified that Tish Cyrus “was aware” of her youngest daughter's alleged relationship with the actor back in 2022.

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond (what people think). Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.

The Internet appears to be both shocked and skeptical of this news. Some have criticized Tish Cyrus for her actions, if the rumor is true, while many others have pointed out the huge age gap between Noah Cyrus (24 years) and Purcell, who is 54.

Purcell and Tish had gotten together seven months after announcing her divorce from country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom she had been married for nearly three decades and had five children.

At the time of Tish and Purcell’s wedding, many fans assumed the reason behind Braison and Noah Cyrus’s absence was because they had taken their father’s side in the divorce. But the US Weekly source revealed that Noah had allegedly not been invited at all, giving credence to this rumor. In fact, the source claims that her sister Miley Cyrus even had armed guards outside her home that day as a precaution to keep Noah out if she tried to attend.

None of the parties mentioned above have responded to Us Weekly’s request for comments.

There is also more insider information about the Cyrus family that was recently revealed to the audience, this time straight from the horse’s mouth. In an episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, Tish Cyrus opened up about her relationship with Dominic Purcell, who happens to be two years her junior. Cyrus revealed that she had a crush on the Prison Break actor and would watch the show with Brandi and Miley Cyrus.

“I was like, ‘No, he is freaking dangerous, and I love it."

She also revealed that her now-husband had been her “hall pass” during her marriage to Billy Ray.