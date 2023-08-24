The entire Cyrus family drama, explained

The popular Cyrus family, notably including Miley Cyrus, her five siblings, and parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, has now grown with the addition of actor Dominic Purcell. Tish Cyrus married the Australian Prison Break actor in a ceremony on August 20, 2023. The engagement announcement was made around four months ago in April.

The ceremony was missed by two of Tish's children, Braison and Noah. The two youngest, conspicuous by their absence, seemed to have a sleepover the same night, sparking discussions about how they do not support the wedding. Meanwhile, Miley is reportedly going to be releasing a new song that is expected to revolve around her relationship with her father.

A Reddit post on the r/Jokes subreddit speculated that while Miley, Brandi, and Trish attended their mother's wedding, all three were against it.

Tish's marriage caused considerable upheaval in her family. (Image via r/Jokes, Reddit)

Cyrus Family drama ensues as Tish Cyrus marries Dominic Purcell

The marriage took place in Malibu, California. The nuptials, a lavish affair, were attended by Tish's three children: Brandi, Trace, and Miley. The absence of Braison and Noah raised eyebrows.

The two youngest siblings documented their time together on Instagram instead and seemed to have a “night out” in Los Angeles. Braison posted a video that showed them shopping at Walmart. Neither mentioned the wedding at all.

Addressing the absence of the two siblings, a source for US Weekly reportedly told the outlet:

“Tish will always love her kids no matter what. She understands divorce might be challenging especially when she and Billy Ray had been together for so long.”

Rumors of underlying tension within the family have been rife for a while now. Billy and Tish decided to separate in April 2022 after persistent issues. The couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their separation and many are now speculating that the Cyrus family has fallen out after this.

After being together for 30 years, Tish and Billy separated amidst mutual toxicity and have quickly moved to new relationships. Billy Ray is currently dating American Singer Firerose and recently announced his engagement, while his ex-wife is now married.

Tish's wedding seems to reveal the split among her kids

Brandi and Trace were from Trish’s previous marriage and were adopted by the ex-couple. Trish and Billy themselves had three children together, Miley, Braison and Noah.

Once a tightly-knit family, the recent trouble seems to have divided the group firmly into two, as far as the siblings' attendance at the wedding suggests. Although there might be a range of other things at play, it seems that Braison and Noah are currently not on board with Tish's new partner.

Meanwhile, Miley recently decided to unfollow her father Billy Ray on Instagram, who did the same. She is also rumored to have talked about her relationship with her father in her upcoming song, Used To Be Young.

The song will be released on August 25 on the occasion of Billy Ray’s 62nd birthday. The date is also the 10th anniversary for her infamous performance at the 2013 VMAs.