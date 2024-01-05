Elvis Presley will make a return to the world of music and performance with the Elvis Evolution concerts, which will have the 60s Superstar perform all his hit songs in front of a live audience with the help of virtual reality.

Elvis Presley will be brought back to life as a hologram with the help of Layered Reality, an immersive entertainment company that is developing the show.

Elvis Evolution will be an immersive concert experience that uses AI and holographic projection, showcasing the singer's best work over the years and premiering in London this coming November.

The event additionally has shows planned in Las Vegas, Tokyo, and Berlin.

Everything we know about the upcoming Elvis Presley concert

The King of Rock and Roll is set to perform once again in November 2024, in London City. A life-size digital Elvis will be brought to life with the help of artificial intelligence, holographic projection, augmented reality, live theater, and other multi-sensory effects.

Layered Reality, a British immersive entertainment company, secured the global rights for Elvis from the owners of the Elvis Presley estate, Authentic Brands Group. They created the Elvis Evolution Concert with thousands of the musician’s personal photos and home video footage, which was part of the deal.

Layered Reality was also responsible for producing major immersive virtual reality sets, including The Gunpowder Plot and The War of the Worlds.

Authentic Brands Group's 'President of Entertainment,' Marc Rosen, showed his approval and excitement over the upcoming show in a statement, where he said:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley’s life and legacy.”

The company issued a statement describing the upcoming performance as a major new show celebrating the world’s biggest star on stage and screen. The show's finale will include a jaw-dropping concert by Presley, and guests will also receive a personal invitation to the after-party.

The show will take viewers on a journey from Elvis Presley's birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1935, to Memphis, Tennessee, and Las Vegas. The show's finale, designed especially for his new generation of fans, will blur the lines between reality and fantasy with a concert featuring a life-sized digital Elvis performing all of his most iconic songs, recreating the same impact of seeing the superstar live.

Founder and CEO of Layered Reality, Andrew McGuinness, said in a statement that the upcoming Elvis Presley concert was created to be a generational tribute to the music legend, by allowing viewers the opportunity to view the world through Elvis's lens and walk in his shoes.

“Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment. They want to be a part of it. It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”

McGuinness added:

"This experience would offer his fans a deeper insight into Elvis's life, transporting them back in time to experience his meteoric rise to fame, larger-than-life persona, and the cultural movement he catalysed in the 1950s and 1960s."

The Elvis Evolution show's venue is yet to be confirmed by the organizer, but we do know that the show will be held in Central London, with each show hosting an after-party with an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar accompanied by live music, DJs, and more performances.

Virtual concerts like the upcoming Elvis Evolution Concert have risen in prominence after the launch of Abba's "Abba Voyage" in London in 2022.

The concert recreated a 1970s-era digital version of the band performing in a 3000-capacity arena in East London with the help of over a thousand VFX artists and took an estimated 'One Billion' hours to compute and animate the band's virtual avatars.

Since the show's launch in 2022, it has generated over £322 million in turnover for London's economy, with it making an estimated £2 million per week.

Elvis Presley died in 1977

Elvis Presley was born on January 8, 1935, in Mississippi. He rose to prominence as a singer in the mid-1950s and became rock music's most dominant performer by 1960 for hits including Hound Dog, Suspicious Minds, and Jailhouse Rock.

In 2018, Elvis was posthumously awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the highest honor a civilian can receive from a serving president.

A film about Presley's life, titled Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, was released in 2022. Actor Austin Butler was cast as the late rockstar and also won a Bafta Film Award for his portrayal. The year after Elvis released another film titled Priscilla, covering the relationship struggles faced by Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla was released in 2023.

Presley died in 1977, aged 42.