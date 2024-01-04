WWE Superstar teases return after 8-month absence

There are rumors about some WWE Superstars returning as we get closer to the Royal Rumble, but one star has all but confirmed his comeback.

Daniel Vidot joined WWE in May 2018 after a successful Australian rugby career. He worked non-televised NXT events until his TV debut in April 2020, with a loss to Sheamus on SmackDown. He was re-named Xyon Quinn and given a 10-match win streak. He racked up many wins and losses, then was called up as a free agent in April 2023 during the WWE Draft. The 33-year-old has been away since working the RAW Battle Royal on May 15.

There's no word yet on why The Samoan Ghost has been out of action, but his social media pages show that he has continued to train while on the shelf. Quinn took to his Instagram account this week and posted a new return teaser, seen below:

"See you soon WWE Universe. [chess pawn emoji]," he wrote.

Quinn also blacked out his profile photo and posted nine blacked-out squares to his Instagram feed.

Screenshot of Xyon Quinn's Instagram account

Besides the RAW Battle Royal on May 15, Quinn's last match came on April 14, where he defeated Tavion Heights on NXT Level Up. His last TV singles match on the main NXT show was a loss to Tony D'Angelo on December 6, 2022.

Wrestling legend says latest WWE Draft was the worst ever

Xyon Quinn wasn't the only free agent coming out of the 2023 Draft. He was joined by Brock Lesnar, Omos with MVP, Von Wagner, Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, and Logan Paul.

Veteran pro wrestler Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open and knocked the 2023 Draft, and officials for how they have booked some of the talent since then. The Innovator of Violence called this the worst Draft in the company's history.

"If we're talking drafts, this draft, I feel, has been the worst draft for talent preparation. For 'Hey, we're calling these people up, and we really have done not a whole heck of a lot with them.' You need to do these once talent originally gets called up, like what they did with the women on 'SmackDown.' Not that they're breaking any barriers, the tag team champs, the witches, I've seen vignettes about them, but I'm not really overly invested in them. It's been, perhaps, the worst draft in the history of WWE," he said.

It's interesting to note that the only free agents from the 2023 Draft still with the company are Lesnar, Paul, Quinn, Omos with MVP, Wagner, Alexander, and Corbin.

What do you think of Xyon Quinn so far? Which wrestler should he feud with when he returns? Sound off in the comments section below!