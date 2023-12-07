When did Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler break up? High School Musical star's relationship history explored

Known primarily for her role as Gabriella Montez in High School Musical, Vanessa Hudgens captured the hearts and minds of millions before she even entered her second decade.

Predictably, the romantic life of the California-born star has been the subject of much attention over the years. Hudgens, now 34, has ensured that her legions of loyal followers have had plenty to fawn over.

Although Hudgens has been in several relationships over the years, none have lasted as long as her committed association with actor Austin Butler. The pair were together for eight years, dating from late 2011 until 2020.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A native of Anaheim, California, Butler is three years younger than Vanessa Hudgens. While Butler was a known name during their relationship, he did not gain widespread recognition until after the pair split. His performance depicting "The King" in Elvis (2022) earned him a BAFTA, a Golden Globe, as well as a nomination for the Academy Award for best Actor.

Expand Tweet

"vanessa hudgens and austin butler: the beautiful celeb couple that we’re rooting for to continue to thrive and be engaged one day." - VERONASFILMS

Throughout their time together, both Hudgens and Butler were busy attending to their respective careers. However, the pair finally put an end to their long romance in early 2020. According to a source familiar with PEOPLE Magazine, the demanding scheduling commitment was just too much. The source claimed:

"Busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship. They were a wonderful couple and it's really sad that it didn't work out."

Since splitting with Butler, Vanessa Hudgens has since married Cole Tucker, a shortstop who has played in both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies organizations. After announcing their relationship in 2021, the pair were married in a lavish ceremony in Tulum, Mexico in early December of 2023. Among the attendees were family and friends of both parties.

Vanessa Hudgens likely learnt some valuable lessons from her unsuccessful relationship with Austin Butler

For a long time, it appeared as though Hudgens and Butler were a match made in heaven. In the ever-shifting Hollywood scene, long term relationships are becoming less and less frequent.

Eight years is a very significant amount of time. While the pair eventually called it quits due to their busy schedules, fans of Vanessa Hudgens can hope that she has learnt some valuable lessons that she can apply to her current relationship with Tucker.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.