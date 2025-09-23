The Mandalorian & Grogu movie: Everything to know about the latest trailer starring Jeremy Allen White and Pedro Pascal

The highly anticipated first trailer for the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu has finally arrived, offering a thrilling glimpse into the next cinematic chapter of the beloved Star Wars saga. The film, which marks the first theatrical release for the franchise since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), is set to hit cinemas on May 22, 2026.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the creator of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, the movie continues the adventures of legendary bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu as they navigate a galaxy still reeling from the fall of the Empire. The film's trailer was released on September 22, 2025, offering the duo's evolving bond as they face new threats.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will follow the continuing adventures of legendary bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice, Grogu. Set in the New Republic era after the fall of the Empire, the official synopsis states that the duo has been enlisted to help protect what the Rebellion fought for, facing off against remaining Imperial warlords. The film is a continuation of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian & Grogu recently released trailer teases a mix of humor, action, and adventure, featuring Mando and Grogu in various battles against robots and creatures. Jon Favreau is directing and co-writing the script with his longtime collaborator, Dave Filoni. Favreau, Filoni, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy are producing the film which is set to release in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Several new characters are also introduced, such as Sigourney Weaver, who plays Colonel Ward, a veteran of the Rebel Alliance now serving the New Republic. Jeremy Allen White is introduced as Rotta the Hutt (son of Jabba). Additionally, Jonny Coyne plays an Imperial warlord. In a conversation with extra about The Mandalorian & Grogu, Pedro Pascal stated:

“one of the greatest adventure movies in the canon of all of cinema." He called co-star Weaver, “an icon” and “one of the biggest movie stars of my lifetime. She’s a perfect example of an actor that has stepped into every kind of genre."

A look into the Star Wars franchise

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Image via Prime Video)

The Star Wars franchise follows the adventures of characters in a galaxy "a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away." The plot revolves around the timeless conflict between good and evil, embodied by the Jedi Order, which wields the light side of a mystical energy called the Force, and the Sith, who use the dark side.

The franchise has expanded significantly over the years with 11 theatrical films, including the three trilogies of the Skywalker Saga, and standalone films like Rogue One and Solo. Additionally, there are over a dozen live-action and animated series that have been released or are currently in production.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released theatrically on May 22, 2026. Stay tuned for more updates.

