The second trailer for Maxxxine hints at an all Mia Goth show

On June 5, 2024, the second trailer for MaXXXine, the final installment in Ti West's slasher trilogy, was released, revealing the film's release date of July 5, 2024. The trailer captivated fans with its gripping visuals and haunting narrative.

The movie is directed by Ti West, who also serves as a producer alongside Mia Goth, Jacob Jaffke, Harrison Kreiss, and Kevin Turen. Starring Mia Goth in the lead role of Maxine Minx, the film's cast is rounded out by the likes of Elizabeth Debicki, Kevin Bacon, and Halsey, among others.

Set to be an R-rated spectacle lasting 1 hour and 43 minutes, the movie is expected to leave a lasting impression on its audience.

Maxxxine trailer 2 hints at spotlights set on Mia Goth

The latest MaXXXine trailer highlights Mia Goth's character, Maxine Minx, who has been pivotal to the trilogy's success. Maxine is portrayed as determined and strong, navigating Hollywood's competitive landscape.

The trailer suggests that the movie will focus heavily on her journey, as she aims to overcome her past trauma and achieve success in the entertainment industry. Most scenes revolve around Maxine, showcasing her evolution from surviving traumatic events to potentially becoming a renowned actress, while also encountering new challenges.

Cast and characters they play

MaXXXine boasts a number of talented cast members that complement Mia Goth’s standout performance. Elizabeth Debicki stars as Elizabeth Bender, a film director whose artistic vision adds layers to the drama. Kevin Bacon enters the fray as a private investigator, who will tie the plot to the real-life horrors of the 1980s, while Bobby Cannavale plays a detective.

Halsey and Lily Collins also make an appearance, with Collins playing a fellow actress ensnared in the same web of danger that surrounds Maxine. Giancarlo Esposito, in a striking cameo as Maxine’s agent, brings a touch of glamour and realism to the Hollywood setting.

What is Maxxxine about?

Maxxxine (Image via Youtube/A24)

MaXXXine delves into the darker, more sinister aspects of Hollywood in the 1980s. The movie explores themes like ambition, deceit, and the struggle to survive, all set against a constant sense of danger. Maxine Minx finds herself amidst a series of murders targeting actresses.

The tension increases with the introduction of characters like the Night Stalker which in turn adds an element of real historical horror and suspense.

MaXXXine uses its Hollywood setting to mirror the contrasts between fame and anonymity, beauty and violence. The film brings to life the unique style and sometimes unsettling vibes of the 1980s.

The 1 hour and 43 m movie will hit theatres on July 5, 2024, with a complicated mix of power, ambition, and the will to survive which in turn wraps up the trilogy in a truly gripping finale.