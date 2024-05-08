Ti West’s MaXXXine: Everything we know so far

MaXXXine, a straight sequel to the 2002 slasher film X, is an upcoming horror film written and directed by TI West. The producers of the movie are Kevin Turen, Harrison Kreiss, Ti West, Jacob Jaffke, and Mia Goth.

MaXXXine is about a lonely survivor of a massacre named Maxine Minx. She is a 1980s adult film star who wants to become a successful Hollywood actress. She starts auditioning for movie roles and finally gets a chance to star in a low-budget horror movie sequel.

In the midst of all this, Maxine is being followed by an investigator and stalked by a killer called the Night Stalker, who is linked to her sinister past.

MaXXXine is the third film in the X trilogy and is set to be the last one for the franchise.

Is there a trailer for MaXXXine?

MaXXXine's trailer was released on April 8, 2024. In the trailer, Maxine, the protagonist is shown auditioning for a movie role in Hollywood, which could change her life forever and help her switch from adult films to mainstream commercial movies.

However, a serial killer, who is infamous for his killings and goes by the name Night Stalker, enters her life and haunts her. We see the Night Stalker killing many people, presumably Hollywood stars, and Maxine could be his next target. The film is set in the 1980s and has a nostalgic setting.

Even with all that is going around Maxine, we see her as a passionate woman, who works hard to make her debut a success. She seems brave in the trailer, and even though she is scared by the recent news of the Night Stalker and his killings, she does not let that interfere with her professional life.

Who is in the cast of MaXXXine?

Mia Goth stars as the titular character in this movie. She plays the role of Maxxine Minx, the protagonist, who wants to become a successful Hollywood star and finally gets a role in a low-budget horror movie.

Mia is a British actress, who has previously starred in movies like Pearl (2022), X(2022), High Life (2018), Emma (2020), and more. Apart from her career in movies, she has also appeared in advertisements for Vogue and Miu Miu.

Mia is joined by Elizabeth Debicki, an Australian actress, who plays the role of Elizabeth Bender in this horror film. Previously, Debicki has starred in movies like Guardians of The Galaxy (2023), Tenet (2020), The Great Gatsby (2013), and Widows (2018).

Halsey, an American singer, actress, and songwriter, who has three Grammy nominations to her name, also stars in this movie as Tabby. She is famous for songs like Without Me (2020), Eastside (2018), Bad At Love (2017) and more. As an actress, fans have seen Halsey in movies like Sing 2 (2021), A Star is Born (2018), and Americana (2023).

Joining in supporting roles are the following actors:

Lily Collins as Molly

Kevin Bacon as the Private investigator

James Hunter as a dead parishioner

Chloe Farnworth as Amber

Bobby Cannavale as LAPD detective

Pegah Rashti as Maitre D

Daniel Lench as producer

Jutt DaRe as protester

Cast members whose roles haven't been revealed yet are Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Giancarlo Esposito, Sophie Thatcher, Zachary Mooren, Deborah Geffner, Uli Latukefu, Ned Vaughn, and Clayton Farris.

When will MaXXXine release?

MaXXXine is set to be released on July 5, 2024. After more than two years since the release of X (2022) and Pearl (2022), fans will finally get to see the concluding movie of the X series.

You can watch the previous parts of this trilogy before the concluding film of the trilogy hits the theatre. X is available on Netflix, and Pearl can be streamed by fans on Showtime.

