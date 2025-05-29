"There was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him" — Hugh Jackman reportedly disappointed by ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness' remarks

Actor Hugh Jackman is reportedly disappointed by his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness' recent remarks after filing for divorce. In a statement made to The Daily Mail on Tuesday, May 27, the 69-year-old Australian actress reflected on the "breakdown" of the marriage, calling it a "betrayal."

Citing an anonymous source, the outlet on Wednesday, May 28, relayed that the Wolverine actor was reportedly blindsided and "extremely disappointed" by her comments.

"There was no stipulation that she could not address this, but there was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press. She got around this by not naming him - instead focusing on how she felt," the insider said.

As per a People Magazine report, Jackman and Furness first met on the set of their 1995 TV show, Correlli, and began dating soon after, before tying the knot a year later. However, after nearly three decades of marriage, they announced their separation in a joint statement made in September 2023.

"It's a profound wound that cuts deep" — Deborra-Lee Furness about her split from Hugh Jackman

Deborra-Lee Furness filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman on May 23, after two years of separation. In her statement made on May 27, to The Daily Mail, the actress talked about her heartbreak.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It's a profound wound that cuts deep," she said.

Furness continued to add that she believed in a "higher power" and that belief helped her navigate "the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage." She also added that this experience helped her gain "much knowledge and wisdom."

The Australian star added that things could "hurt" at the moment, but in the long run, it was important to live within one's own "integrity, values and boundaries" for "liberation and freedom."

On May 28, in their statement to The Daily Mail, the insider reportedly said that it was "unfortunate" that Furness felt as such, since Hugh Jackman reportedly "caved in to all of her divorce requests." According to another article by the outlet, the Greatest Showman star was initially hesitant to meet Furness' settlement demands over financial disagreements. This reportedly stemmed from having a fortune worth $250 million at stake.

Hugh Jackman and Furness announced their seemingly amicable separation in September 2023 in a joint statement made to People magazine, noting that this would be their only comment on the matter.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the statement read.

They also noted in the same statement that their priority was their children, Ava Eliot and Oscar Maximillian, whom they had adopted, saying that their "family has been and always will be [their] highest priority."

Hugh Jackman has reportedly moved on with actress Sutton Foster, who co-starred with the actor in the Broadway production of The Music Man in 2022. A source reportedly explained that Furness was "shattered" over the pair seemingly moving in together.

Neither Hugh Jackman nor Deborra-Lee Furness has publicly commented about the actor's recent romantic developments involving Sutton Foster.

