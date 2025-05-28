“A profound wound that cuts deep”- Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness opens up about “betrayal” after officially filing for divorce 

Deborra-Lee Furness has publicly addressed her divorce from Hugh Jackman, calling the separation a "traumatic journey of betrayal" and "a profound wound that cuts deep." The 69-year-old actress and philanthropist filed for divorce from the actor, nearly two years after the couple announced their separation in 2023.
In a statement to The Weekly, Deborra-Lee Furness expressed gratitude despite the pain, emphasizing her belief that the universe is always working for us during adversity.
“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us," she said.
Deborra-Lee Furness described the end of their 27-year marriage as a catalyst for personal growth, stating she "gained much knowledge and wisdom" through the experience. She framed the split as a path to "liberation and freedom," adding that returning to "integrity, values, and boundaries" was essential. Her remarks avoided direct references to Jackman but highlighted themes of self-discovery.
"We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves," said Deborra.
The divorce filings, confirmed as uncontested, await judicial approval. The former couple adopted two children, Oscar and Ava, during their time together. Notably, the duo tied the knot on April 11, 1996, after meeting on the set of the Australian series Correlli the previous year.
Jackman, 56, has recently been allegedly romantically linked to The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster, who filed for divorce from her husband in October 2024.
From betrayal to gratitude: Inside Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ post-split reflections
Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman announced their separation in September 2023, calling their marriage "wonderful" and "loving" but noting a need to pursue "individual growth." Furness’ May 2025 statement marked her first public comments since filing. She emphasized that betrayal "is not personal" but part of life’s "individual journeys," concluding with gratitude despite the circumstances.
"One thing I have learned is that none of this is personal, we are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random," she said.
Jackman’s alleged relationship with Sutton Foster, 50, became public in January this year when they were photographed holding hands in Santa Monica by PEOPLE. Foster previously praised Jackman as "one of the greatest guys" during a June 2024 PEOPLE interview.
"He's one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible costar," said Foster.
Deborra-Lee Furness did not comment on the rumored relationship, focusing instead on her healing process. The divorce proceedings conclude a partnership that began in the mid-1990s.
Furness’ advocacy for adoption rights and philanthropy remains active, though her acting career has slowed in recent years. Meanwhile, Jackman continues with the Radio City Music Hall Live show From New York, With Love.
As legal formalities continue, both parties maintain their 2023 pledge to prioritize family, particularly their children, Oscar and Ava.