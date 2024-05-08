“To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful”: Kelly Rizzo writes sweet birthday message for Breckin Meyer

On Instagram, Kelly Rizzo officially announced her relationship with Breckin Meyer on May 7. At a Grammy Awards 2024 viewing party on February 4, 2024, two years after her husband, Bob Saget's death, Kelly revealed her new relationship with Clueless star Breckin Meyer.

On Tuesday, May 7, Rizzo posted a selfie on Instagram of the couple during the recent Miami F1 Grand Prix. In the caption, she wished him a happy 50th birthday.

She wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful."

She further added:

"You deserve to be endlessly celebrated today! 🎂❤️🎉."

Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer finally made their romance Instagram official

Rizzo and Meyer have been dating for quite some time now (Image via Instagram / @breckinmeyer and @eattravelrock)

Kelly Rizzo is a food influencer, producer, and actress. Her works include FabLife (2015), Extra (1994), and Unfiltered with Kelly Rizzo (2018). The American comedian and actor Bob Saget was her previous husband.

On the other hand, Breckin Meyer is an American comedian, writer, producer, and actor. He became famous for his roles in movies like Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Herbie: Fully Loaded, Road Trip, The Craft, and Clueless. He also portrayed the character of Jon Arbuckle in the Garfield live-action films.

Recently, Kelly made her relationship with Meyer public on Instagram. On Tuesday, May 7, the widow of comedian Bob Saget took to social media to wish Meyer a happy birthday, marking their first joint post on the platform.

In addition to her wish, she described him as a lovely man who is kind, sweet, humorous, thoughtful, hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, sympathetic, witty, and warm.

The photo was a selfie the two took during the weekend at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. Kelly Rizzo wore a checkered-print tank top and sunglasses. On the other hand, Meyer wore shades and a button-down shirt with a coastal motif.

The picture was taken slightly over two years after Rizzo lost her former husband, Bob Saget, on January 9, 2022. The Full House actor fell in a Florida hotel and received blunt head damage.

Later, on February 6, 2024, in Los Angeles, at a Janie's Fund charity event, Kelly Rizzo made her red carpet debut alongside Meyer. The Eat Travel Rock host was holding Breckin's hand.

Page Six reported that a few weeks later, the pair traveled to Mexico for a friend's wedding, where they were seen kissing passionately.

Although the exact date of Kelly Rizzo and Breckin Meyer's romance is still unknown, on February 4, she gave an exclusive interview with E! News, expressing her belief that Saget would be pleased for her.

In the same interview, she expressed willingness to go public with their relationship. However, she also acknowledged that after Saget's death, it took her some time to feel comfortable dating again. She said:

"It took a while to get to the point where I'm like, ‘OK, I think he'd be happy with it.”

On January 9, 2022, Bob Saget was discovered dead in his Florida hotel room following a night of comedy shows.

The Washington Post reported that the autopsy report was made public on February 9. It stated that Saget suffered a traumatic head injury from an unintentional impact on the back of his head, most likely during the fall. He later passed away in his sleep as a result of the injuries.

On the other hand, Bob's daughters, Aubrey, 37, Lara, 34, and Jennifer, 31, didn't say anything about Rizzo dating Meyer.

