WATCH: Anthony Hopkins dances with Ian McKellen as Hannibal actor celebrates his friend's "unbreakable spirit" post-stage fall

Welsh actor Anthony Hopkins took to Instagram on Monday, June 24, and shared a video in which he was seen dancing with Sir Ian McKellen. This came after the latter recently fell off stage during a performance of Player Kings in London and sustained injuries including a fractured wrist. The Lord Of The Rings actor was admitted to hospital post the accident, which took place on June 17, 2024.

The Hannibal actor celebrated his friend's "unbreakable spirit" as he shared the clip online and expressed his love for him. The duo was seen ballroom dancing to Leonard Cohen's Dance Me to the End of Love as they wore matching checkered jackets.

"Today I celebrate my dear friend, Ian and his unbreakable spirit... I love this man," the caption read.

It is important to note that it is currently unclear when the video was filmed. In the caption, Hopkins revealed that the duo was wearing Gucci. He then thanked Salma Hayek in the post, who starred in the 2021 title House of Gucci as Pina Auriemma.

Ian McKellen and Anthony Hopkins were seen sharing the screen as co-actors in the 2015 film The Dresser.

Ian McKellen is expected to "make a speedy and full recovery" after fall

BBC News reported that the 85-year-old actor fell while performing at the Noël Coward Theatre in London. It was reportedly during a fight scene that Ian McKellen lost his footing and cried out in pain.

It was also revealed that as soon as the accident took place, the audience was asked to leave so that McKellen could receive the necessary treatment in privacy. He was then rushed to the hospital and a spokesperson for the theater confirmed that to ensure the actor got enough rest, the evening show had been canceled.

As per BBC, the spokesperson also stated that the actor was expected to "make a speedy and full recovery."

After the accident, Ian McKellen told Deadline:

"Doctors have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work."

McKellen's statement was shared with the publication and the actor thanked fans for their support. He credited the medical professionals working for the National Health Service and said:

"Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted."

It was also reported that due to the accident, Ian McKellen will not be a part of the last three performances of Player Kings in London's West End. Noel Coward Theatre then announced on social media that the actor would be replaced by David Semark for the final performances in London.