WATCH: Internet is obsessed with this viral baby video who wants to visit a Disney location

A video of a baby has gone viral for her excitement about going to the Four Seasons Orlando, a luxury hotel and getaway location at the Walt Disney World Resort.

A video posted on TikTok by Stefanie O’Brien, who goes by the username @sobrizzle, shows her niece's appreciation for the luxury hotel in Florida. In the video, a baby clad only in diapers is held in a man’s arm. Meanwhile, a woman in the background can be heard asking:

"I have a question for everybody, who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?"

Without hesitation, the baby is the first to raise her hands to say, “Me!” A toddler also jumps from the bed and makes her way into the video, sharing the same sentiments as the baby.

Joining in the fun and excitement about a potential trip to the luxury Disney resort in Orlando, the man holding the baby also raises his hand.

Stefanie captioned her now-viral TikTok video:

"If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you."

Read more: When will A Different Man hit the theatres?

Fans react to baby's "Me!" response to a trip to Four Seasons (Image via TikTok/@sobrizzle)

The video, posted on TikTok a couple of days ago, has garnered over 33 million views as of May 21. In the comments, several TikTok users expressed that they wouldn’t mind a visit to the Four Seasons Orlando too.

“I would very much enjoy four seasons orlando,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Yes, mother, I have the desire to partake in the Four Seasons Orlando trip,” another person commented.

“With pleasure dearest mother, I would be delighted to embark on this four seasons Orlando trip," another one wrote.

Read more: Is The Fall Guy available on OTT platforms?

Netizens comment on baby's viral "Me!" video (Image via TikTok/@sobrizzle)

Many TikTok users were surprised that the baby was “fully aware” and could speak. They were also baffled by how such a young baby knows about the luxury Disney resort.

“We need explanation!!! How old is the baby? How does baby know about the four seasons? Update from the four seasons Orlando plz,” a netizen wrote.

“But how does he know what it is?,” another TikTok user asked.

Read more: Amazon drops first teaser of My Fault sequel Your Fault

Other netizens also commented on how luxurious and pricey the hotel can be. The cheapest room rates at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, the Golden Oak View Rooms, costs over $1,400 per night. Their priciest option listed, the Grand Suite, costs over $14,000 a night.

Expand Tweet

Read more: Nicholas Cage's Longlegs drops disturbing new trailer

Four Seasons Orlando reacts to the baby's now-viral video

The baby’s enthusiasm over a potential Disney resort trip in Orlando, not only garnered the attention of TikTok users but also caught the eye of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. The luxury resort chain responded to the viral video on its own TikTok account.

The company shared a video mashup of the baby’s now-viral “Me!” video with others raising their hands, seemingly saying that they want to go to the Four Seasons Orlando as well. The resort chain added a play with words in the clip, “Who wants to welcome our newest ambassador to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

Read more: Upgrade movie: Full cast list explored