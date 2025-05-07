Netflix has announced a huge overhaul to its entire user interface, which will impact both its web and mobile apps. This major update aims to upgrade search functionality and overall user experience. AI-based functions are also set to be introduced in the platform that will help users locate more content with ease.

Ad

One of the more controversial added features in this includes a TikTok-like scrolling interface in the mobile app, which will allow users to scroll through titles before taking their pick. This particular feature has become a topic of discussion on social media platforms since this announcement arrived.

Many users took to social media platforms like X and Reddit to discuss this proposed upgrade, claiming that this will further worsen the application. X user @reviewsdino2 summed up the dominant emotion, saying:

Ad

Trending

"We are getting closer to a Black Mirror nightmare where we become a world full of doomscrollers and there’s no escape from it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many users had similar things to say about this.

"Sigh, They don’t even realize they are ruining their own profit model."- another user wrote.

"Please don't you'd be doing humanity a disservice, we already have enough doom scrolling apps."- another user added.

"Netflix: What if we took the worst part of TikTok and used it to promote our 6th-tier romcoms? Me: still watches the whole feed like it’s a Cannes short film block."- another user said, citing how all the previous upgrades that fans initially protested ultimately fit in.

Ad

"Why...what will this achieve if not a complete degradation of the platform?"- another user added.

While fans continue to protest this upgrade, it is unlikely that Netflix will now move back from it, especially as it has already been officially announced by the platform.

What are the new updates coming to Netflix?

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the streaming platform's announcement, an entire overhaul of the user interface is coming to the platform, both for its web app as well as the mobile app, which will see bigger changes.

The changes will include more identifiers attached to individual titles, which will allow viewers to find more shows and movies based on exact search parameters. AI will be used to streamline search and suggestions further.

For the mobile app, a vertical feed will be introduced, which users can scroll through and find things to watch. There will also be significant overhauls to the design of the mobile app, which is reportedly for making it more user-friendly.

Ad

Talking about the update, Chief Product Officer Eunice Kim said on a press call:

"Our redesigned TV homepage is simpler, more intuitive, and better represents the breadth of entertainment on Netflix today....And it’s better at the most important thing, which is helping our members easily find shows, movies, live events, and games that they’ll love."

Ad

The update will not be immediate as several Beta versions will be rolled out but it should all fall in place in the next few months.

More details about this Netflix update are expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More