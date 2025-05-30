"We live in by far the most hilarious timeline"—Netizens react to Dr. Squatch soap made from Sydney Sweeney's bathwater

Actress Sydney Sweeney and Dr. Squatch recently teamed up to create a soap made from her bathwater. The brand took to its social media on Thursday, May 29, 2025, to announce the limited-edition soap bars.

According to its website, the product is named Sydney's Bathwater Bliss and it features natural ingredients like exfoliating sand, pine bark extract, and "Sydney's actual bathwater." A description on the site reads:

"A perfect combination of the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney's bathtub."

As the product went viral, internet users were quick to react. One netizen wrote on X:

"We live in by far the most hilarious timeline."

Many were onboard with the idea, sharing hilarious responses about buying the soap.

"WTF bathwater soap, such a weied time we live in... unrelated when does it release?" one wrote.

"Whoever buys this is a down bad loser lmfaoo... I’ll take 10," another joked.

"My bank didn’t approve the loan I wanted for this purchase," a fan quipped.

Others criticized the product, some even questioning whether it was her actual bathwater.

"The internet has ruined society," one commented.

"Them fans aint "joking" & this is both smart by her & another in a long list of sad displays of how down bad so many dudes are in 2025," a user noted.

"It’s all advertising it’s not actually her water lol," another wrote.

Sydney Sweeney hopes that the soap bar will encourage her audience to "take care of themselves in a healthy way"

According to Dr. Squatch's website, Sydney's Bathwater Bliss will be available for purchase starting June 6, 2025. It is priced at $8. The company is also doing a giveaway promotion, where 100 winners will receive the soap bar for free. Notably, those entering must be over 18 years old.

The product will feature notes of pine, Douglas fir, and earthy moss. Per Page Six, only 5,000 of the limited edition bars will be available.

In October 2024, Sydney Sweeney partnered with Dr. Squatch to star in a commercial for its Natural Body Wash. It saw the Euphoria star promoting the product by getting into a bathtub filled with bubble bath and addressing "dirty little boys."

In an official press release for the latest product Bathwater Bliss, the 27-year-old actress explained:

"When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap."

Sydney Sweeney continued to explain that the soap was "weird in the best way," adding that it was "unforgettable" and "smell(ed) incredible." She added:

"Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural."

Referencing the body wash commercial, the Anyone but You actress told GQ in May 2025 that it was "a really fun, full-circle moment." Sydney Sweeney explained that fans always joked about wanting her bathwater and wanted to use it as an opportunity to talk about personal hygiene and "encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way."

She continued to elaborate that she hopes the product gets "guys to think" about taking care of themselves and "leaning themselves" with healthy products. This prompted the interviewer to note:

"I have been in some pretty disgusting dude bathrooms before," a point which Sweeny agreed to.

Describing the soap bar to the publication, Sydney Sweeney stated:

"It’s super soft. It's really pretty, I'm looking at it right now. It's marbly and has blues and a little bit of brown in it," adding, "There's this really outdoorsy scent of, like, pine and earthy moss and fir. So it smells super manly. But then there's some city bath water mixed in."

She also detailed that during the shoot for the body wash, she actually was inside the "tub." She explained that she had "a nice little bath, and they took the water."

Sydney's Bathwater Bliss will be available for purchase at drsquatch.com beginning June 6.

