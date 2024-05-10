⁠What was the cause of John Ritter’s death? Kaley Cuoco honors late on-screen dad at An Evening from the Heart Gala

Popular actress Kaley Cuoco recently honored her late TV dad John Ritter at the An Evening from the Heart Gala, which was presented by The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. While the Gala took place on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Sunset Room Hollywood, in Los Angeles, Kaley Cuoco later spoke to People Magazine and remembered his on-screen dad.

While speaking to the publication, she said:

"He touched a lot of lives. I became very close to Ritter's family, who have worked very hard for the past two decades to bring awareness to aortic dissection. I will do anything for his wife and his kids. And I'm so really very proud to be here and honoring him."

John Ritter passed away in 2003, at the age of 54, due to a misdiagnosed acute aortic dissection, which was mistaken to be a heart attack by the doctors. As per Today, in John’s condition, the main artery, which is the aorta, tears, making the disease fatal for the patient.

Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter starred as father, Paul, and daughter, Bridget, in 8 Simple Rules. The duo was seen for two seasons in 2002, and 2003, before Ritter passed away.

“He was so funny, and he loved his fans”: Kaley Cuoco remembers John Ritter

As Kaley Cuoco made an appearance with John Ritter’s son, Tyler Ritter, at the An Evening from the Heart Gala, she spoke to People Magazine and remembered her onscreen father. She spoke about Ritter's sense of humor, saying:

"He was so funny, and he loved his fans. He was so good. I remember when we were shooting 8 Simple Rules, he used to tell me that he would mess up in front of the audience on purpose to make them laugh. And I was like, 'No way!'" she recalled. "And then I would watch him mess up over and over when I knew he knew the scenes, and I took that with me for a long time."

She continued:

"He didn't take himself seriously. And I feel like we need to get back to what that is not taking ourselves so seriously.”

As John Ritter passed away in 2003, his family sued the Burbank Hospital for their negligence. As per Today, the wife of the late actor, Amy Yasbeck mentioned that the actor suffered severe nausea along with chest pains while he was on his set to shoot for 8 Simple Rules. As his condition worsened, he was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

However, as decades passed by, many stars, including Cheri Oteri, Holly Robinson Peete, and many more gathered and pledged to raise money for awareness. The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health was started by Amy Yasbeck Ritter in 2003, as the family wanted to spread awareness of the disease and prevent people from suffering.

Furthermore, it is not the first time that Kaley Cuoco has attended the gala, as she was also seen at the 2023 Gala, and even gave a speech at that event. Furthermore, the actress also posts pictures with John Ritter on his death anniversary every year, and the posts are often flooded with comments by the masses who remember John for his work in the movies.

