What are Devyn LaBella’s allegations against Kevin Costner? ‘Horizon’ stuntwoman submits alleged text messages in her lawsuit against the actor

Stuntwoman Devyn LaBella recently amended her lawsuit against her Horizon: An American Saga director, Kevin Costner. The complaint, originally filed in May 2025, accused the actor of making her perform an unscripted "violent" r*pe scene without the required notice, consent, or a mandatory intimacy coordinator present.

However, last Wednesday, she amended the filing to include new evidence—an alleged text exchange with the film's intimacy coordinator a day after the alleged incident. Quoting LaBella's messages, US Weekly wrote:

"I wanted to discuss yesterdays abomination when we both have a chance," adding, "I was put in a really wrong position and it’s really affected me."

In another exchange, LaBella shared a series of questions about the shoot with intimacy coordinator Celeste Cheney. This included why the stunt double was doing the scene, given its sensitivity; why there was no prior preparation by the wardrobe department so that her character was not exposed; and the lack of a mandated intimacy coordinator.

"Who is gonna take responsibility for the abuse of power, negligence, and ignorance on set?" she wrote.

Devyn LaBella played a body double for actress Ella Hunt on Kevin Costner-helmed Horizon

According to Devyn LaBella's lawsuit, she was the lead stunt double for Ella Hunt, who plays Juliette in the film. Per LaBella, on May 2, 2023, Kevin Costner improvised a scene involving Juliette getting s*xually assaulted a day after she and Hunt filmed a scripted r*pe scene involving a different character.

After Hunt refused to perform the scene, LaBella was summoned. However, she was not informed about the scene or that a new male actor would be a part of the bit. Moreover, the complaint alleged she only found out about the scene when the actor had been asked to pin her down and "violently" rake up her skirt.

Meanwhile, Kevin Costner allegedly asked her to "lay down" in the wagon as the actor "repeatedly perform(ed) a violent simulated r*pe" as he (Costner) "experimented with different takes" of the action.

LaBella claimed that the shoot violated protocols set by SAG-AFTRA, which required all performers to be given 48 hours' notice and that they consent to any such scenes. The stuntwoman alleged that she was not given the required notice, nor was the film’s intimacy coordinator present. Notably, Hunt's contract (which applied to LaBella as her stand-in) mandated that one be present.

Further, per the suit, the shoot on May 1 followed proper procedures and regulations. She also claimed that during the shoot, the set was not closed, but rather that the scene "was broadcast publicly on monitors" for the entire crew to "witness."

Quoting the lawsuit, the Hollywood Reporter wrote:

"On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism," adding, "What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry."

LaBella sued Kevin Costner and the film's production company, Territory Pictures, for s*xual harassment and discrimination. Notably, she claimed that after she reported the incident on set, she faced retaliation—she was never called back for subsequent work on the Horizon franchise, nor did the film’s stunt coordinator hire her again (they had worked previously).

Screenshots of the text exchange with Celeste in LaBella's amended filing showed her noting that the "line producer" for Horizon apologized to her. She added that he put the "blame" on Kevin Costner, saying the actor needed to be "brought up to the current times."

Kevin Costner's attorney had refuted the stuntwoman's claims made in the lawsuit. However, there is no official statement publicly shared about the amended complaint.

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More