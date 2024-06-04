What does ‘Dios mio’ mean? Sofia Vergara launches new Colombian coffee line

Actress Sofia Vergara has set off on a new path by introducing ¡Díos Mio! Coffee on June 3, 2024. It is a brand aimed at supporting and appreciating the women who cultivate Colombian coffee while offering consumers the best of the country's flavor.

Talking about her brand, Vergara told People Magazine on June 3, 2024:

“¡Díos Mio! Coffee highlights the female coffee growers in Colombia who work tirelessly and meticulously at what they do. I grew up in Colombia, drinking Colombian coffee.”

The official press release states that Dios Mio is derived from the Spanish phrase "my God!" which is a common expression used by Latinos. The brand's ground coffee, K-cups, and Nespresso pods can be purchased online from Walmart and diosmiocoffee.com. It offers three premium blends: Light, Medium, and Dark.

Sofia Vergara launches new coffee brand called ¡Díos Mio!

Colombian-American actress, Sofia Vergara, gained recognition for her performance in the sitcom, Modern Family. She has now ventured into the coffee industry with her new line, ¡Díos Mio! Coffee. She launched an Instagram account for the brand with the first post stating:

"And it will be delicious!"

During an interview with People Magazine, Sofia Vergara described her brand:

“Creating ¡Díos Mio! came from personal necessity — I have a very high bar when it comes to my coffee, and I couldn’t believe how hard it was to find quality coffee where I live in LA.”

The press release further states that Sofia Vergara collaborated with Colombia's National Federation of Coffee Growers and created three blends of coffee: Sweetness, Balance, and Strength.

Sweetness is the mild roast, inspired by the warmth of a grandmother's embrace. This results in "a hint of acidity" and a "smooth, fruity cup."

The medium roast is designed to taste like a combination of brown sugar, white chocolate, and almonds. Women who "balance work, family, and passion for coffee" are the inspiration behind the name and flavor combination.

Finally, the dark roast is strong and completes the trio of blends. It honors the influential "Colombian women in coffee farming." The combination has hints of smokey flavor and cocoa due to "excessive caramelization."

Vergara further told the magazine:

"It’s exciting to highlight the female coffee growers in Colombia who work tirelessly and meticulously at what they do. Drinking and enjoying coffee has long been a tradition in our everyday lives and I love that we can finally share ¡Díos Mio!"

Vergara's partnership with the National Federation of Coffee Growers (aka Federación Nacional de Cafeteros Coffee) ensures that the beans used in their blends come from women who play a crucial role in the coffee business in Colombia.

“Women represent 30 percent of Colombian coffee growers, and it’s an honor to highlight their families and legacies through ¡Díos Mio! Coffee.”

These women have a steady market for their coffee and Vergara's celebrity status draws attention to their contributions to the field. The coffee seeks to raise awareness of the difficulties faced by female coffee growers and their vital part in the coffee manufacturing process. Sofia aims to highlight their experiences and labor of love through her brand.