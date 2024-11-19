"What a disgusting and disappointing take"— Netizens react to Rebecca Hall saying she doesn't regret working with Woody Allen

Rebecca Hall shared her complicated feelings about her apologetic statement about working with Woody Allen in A Rainy Day in New York. She previously made a statement in 2018 expressing regret for working with the filmmaker amid his s*xual assault controversies and the Time's Up movement.

In her interview with The Guardian, published on Sunday, November 17, Hall referenced her previous statement before adding what she feels now, saying:

"It just became, 'another person denounces Woody Allen and regrets working with him,' which is not what I said actually. I don't regret working with him. He gave me a great job opportunity and he was kind to me."

Rebecca Hall may not have regrets working with Woody Allen, but netizens flocked to social media to share how "disgusting and disappointing" they thought the actress' comment was.

"What a disgusting and disappointing take especially in our current climate and people's attitudes towards women," a Reddit user commented.

Fan comment on Rebecca Hall (Image via @Comfortable-Load-904/ Reddit)

More netizens commented on Hall's "bad take," saying that what she said was "irresponsible" and "disgusting."

"Yikes, this is definitely a bad take," a user on Reddit said.

"Considering her initial apology was only in response to Dylan Farrow herself, I can't help but find this irresponsible and disappointing. She's also playing into the hands of the Allen devotees who harass Dylan and insist she's just her mother's pawn," another Reddit user said.

"Really Rebecca? Woody Allen who abused his daughter and married her sister? I get people in Hollywood are opportunistic but this is disgusting," a Reddit user added.

Other netizens criticize the Iron Man 3 actress for the seemingly tone-deaf redaction, with others questioning her as to why she thought saying what she did was a good thing to air out to the public.

"So wild to say this. Like okay, if you don't believe Allen did what he's accused of then you don't. But the pressure to apologize comes from people who know/believe it to be true and it's obviously a very very sincere outrage. So like you can't even drop a 'I respect that but I don't agree' type redaction?," a user on Reddit commented.

"I don't understand why she would think this is a good thing to say publicly," another Reddit user said.

Woody Allen has been accused by his ex Mia Farrow's daughter, Dylan Farrow, of allegedly s*xually assaulting her when she was seven, but the filmmaker has denied the claims.

Rebecca Hall explains why she regrets making her apology statement about working with Woody Allen

Rebeca Hall may not regret working with Woody Allen, but she does have one regret when it comes to him—making the apology about working with him in 2018 after Dylan Farrow's statement. She told The Guardian:

"I kind of regret making that statement."

Rebecca Hall explained that it's "unlike her" to make a public statement about anything and that she doesn't consider herself an "actor-vist." As to why she regrets making her Woody Allen apology, she told the outlet:

"I don't think it's the responsibility of the actors to speak to that situation."

The actress added that she doesn't think "we" are supposed to be the judge and jury about the matter. And if the scandal were to happen today, Rebecca Hall said that she would not respond or write a statement about it at all and just focus on her job.

Rebecca Hall is set to star in photographer Peter Hujar's upcoming biopic, Peter Hujar's Day, which also stars Ben Whishaw and is expected to be released in 2025.

