What is Dwayne Johnson's net worth? Former wrestler reported to be the highest paid actor of 2024 with an estimated $88 million

Former wrestler and Jumanji star Dwayne Johnson has become the highest paid actor of 2024. According to a report published by Forbes on February 28, 2025, Johnson made an estimated $88 million last year. Additonally, in 2024 alone, he earned $50 million from Netflix's Red One and $20 million from Moana 2.

Ad

As per Celebrity Net Worth, American actor, and former professional wrestler, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is worth $800 million. Apart from being an actor, he is also a businessman. He earns a great deal from his Tequila brand, Teremana and owns 30-40% of it, which is currently valued at $2 billion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He also makes at least $100 million a year from his various film and endorsement ventures. As per the same outlet, in 2013, he made $43 million. In 2015, he made $65 million. Dwayne Johnson was by far the highest-paid actor in the world, earning $125 million between June 2017 and June 2018.

Dwayne Johnson has various sources of income

Dwayne Johnson has worked in many movies (Image via Getty Images)

In December 2009, The Rock's $30 million wealth was added to Celebrity Net Worth. For the first time in a year and a half, his fortune surpassed $50 million. With a $75 million income, The Rock was declared the richest wrestler in the world by the same outlet in September 2012.

Ad

His wealth exceeded $160 million by 2015. As a result of his $125 million profits the year before, Dwayne Johnson's wealth was around $280 million in 2018. He made $90 million between June 2018 and June 2019. His fortune reportedly increased to $320 million as a result.

His income also stems from pro wrestling, TV shows, movies, businesses, and endorsements. Some of Dwayne's notable projects that contribute to his wealth are The Scorpion King, and Red Notice.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Per Indulge Express, The Rock often takes a cut of the movie's earnings. Jumanji, Jungle Cruise, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Mummy Returns, The Other Guys, and Moana are among those projects.

Furthermore, Parade reported that the Fast and Furious franchise brought in $65 million. According to Variety, Skyscraper brought in $22.5 million, and Black Adam garnered $20 million. The same publication reported that he was also paid $650,000 each episode for his HBO sitcom Ballers, which had 10 episodes.

Ad

Besides his acting career, Dwayne Johnson gets royalties from his clothing business, shoe line, and Under Armour headphones. Furthermore, Dwayne Johnson owns Seven Bucks Productions, which is the production company that produced his film Black Adam. He also co-owns the XFL, an American football league.

Zoa Energy is a brand of energy drink owned by The Rock. He has also collaborated with the clothing company, Under Armour, to produce a line of accessories, outerwear, footwear, and headphones. PR News revealed in November 2023 that The Rock and Acorns partnered to create the Mighty Oak Debit Card.

Ad

Ad

The former WWE champion also owns a portion of the Salt & Straw ice cream company and the Teremana tequila brand. Nonetheless, Dwayne also spends a substantial amount of money in charities and other philanthropic ventures.

Dwayne Johnson Foundation, which was founded in 2006, looks after the children with terminal illnesses. Additionally, as per Miami Hurricanes' October 3, 2007 report, he also gave the University of Miami $1 million in 2007 to help renovate the football stadium there. On multiple occasions, he has collaborated with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Ad

On the other hand, Mansion Global reported on November 1, 2019 that Dwayne purchased a 46-acre equestrian estate in Powder Springs, Georgia, for $9.5 million in cash in November 2019. Dwayne sold this property for $7.5 million, a possible $2 million loss, just 14 months after the purchase, for some unknown reason.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is all set for his 2025 and 2026 release of movies like The Smashing Machine, live action Moana, Jumanji 4, Red Notice 2, Jungle Cruise 2, and San Andreas 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback