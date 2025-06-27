What happened at Brad Pitt Los Angeles house? Details explored amid reported burglary

Brad Pitt's Los Angeles home was reportedly broken into on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The LAPD said the burglary happened around 10:30 p.m. in the Los Feliz area, on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street.

Officer Drake Madison stated that the police were unable to identify the owner of the house, as it was empty at the time of the incident. The officer said that three burglars entered via the window, "ransacked" the house, and left with miscellaneous items.

"Three suspects broke into the residence via the front window, ransacked the location, then fled the location with miscellaneous property," officer Drake Madison shared in a press statement.

Although the authorities could not identify the homeowner, the Associated Press reported that Brad Pitt reportedly bought the Los Angeles home in April 2023 for $5.5 million. The actor is currently on a promotional tour for his new film, F1: The Movie. Pitt attended the film's international premiere in London on Monday (June 23, 2025).

Director Joseph Kosinski shared that he would like to cast Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the F1 sequel

Brad Pitt starred in F1: The Movie, where he played Sonny Hayes, a veteran race-car driver who retired after an accident. The film revolves around Hayes coming out of retirement to drive in Formula One for his team, APX Grand Prix (APXGP). The film was written by Ehren Kruger and directed by Joseph Kosinski.

While attending the film's Mexico City premiere on Monday (June 23, 2025), the actor told E! News in the red-carpet interview that he would act with Tom Cruise, if it's a film "on the ground," jokingly stating that he can't perform stunts such as Cruise.

Well, I'm not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and sh*t like that. So when he does something again that's on the ground, [then yes]," Pitt stated.

In the June 23, 2025, interview with GQ Magazine, F1: The Movie director Joseph Kosinski was informed of Brad Pitt's statement and was asked if he would be interested in working with the two actors.

Kosinski, who worked with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, replied that he would like to make a crossover of F1 and Days of Thunder, the 1990 film in which Cruise played the role of racer Cole Trickle. The director shared that he had heard the story of the two actors engaging in go-kart battles between filming of the 1994 horror film, Interview with the Vampire.

"It'd be Cole Trickle, who was [Cruise's] Days of Thunder character, we find out that he and Sonny Hayes have a past. They were rivals at some point, maybe crossed paths… I heard about this epic go-kart battle on Interview with a Vampire that Brad and Tom had, and who wouldn't pay to see those two go head-to-head on the track?" Joseph Kosinski said.

Brad Pitt and his representatives have not released any statement regarding the Los Angeles house burglary at the time of writing.

