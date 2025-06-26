"There was always a chance she wasn't going to make it": F1 movie's director Joseph Kosinski comes clean on the Simone Ashley controversy

F1 movie director Joseph Kosinski claimed that he had known that there was a "chance" that Bridgerton famed actress Simone Ashley's role in the movie could be cut out. The Hollywood project is arguably one of the most anticipated movies of the summer and has a lot of buzz surrounding it due to the involvement of several big names like Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton.

The Top Gun: Maverick fame director has been working on the project for around four years, and began principal photography in 2023 at Silverstone. The Brad Pitt starrer is touted to be the "most authentic racing movie ever".

However, the "F1" movie has been in the news recently due to news of Simone Ashley's role being cut from the project. Speaking with Access Hollywood, Kosinski reflected on Ashley's part and the reason behind cutting it out of the project:

"It was a potential love interest, it was a mystery girl that he [Damson Idris's character] would see in a couple of races throughout, so it was a very, very small role that we thought we try it cause you always want to shoot more than you need when you make a movie."

"But both Ashley and I knew there was always a chance it wasn't gonna make it into the final film. But she's so talented and so lovely that I hope that we're gonna find something else to work on together soon."

The reporter further asked if the duo could work in a potential sequel:

"I would love to I would love to. I think if we're lucky enough to make another one, then absolutely we can we can dive into that, yeah, for sure."

The "F1" movie is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and also has Lewis Hamilton serving as Executive Producer of the project.

F1 director expresses Lewis Hamilton's influence on the movie

F1 director Joseph Kosinski stated that Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was the "first person" he contacted when the former laid out the idea of the project.

As per Deadline, the 51-year-old reflected on meeting the seven-time F1 world champion and said:

"He’s the first person I contacted three years ago. Lewis has been an incredible partner; he jumps on Zooms with me between races to go through the script, line by line, turn by turn, you know, tire compound by tire compound, to make sure that we are getting all the details right. Beyond that, on a creative and story level, he also has input."

The Hollywood movie stars Brad Pitt in the lead role and is out in cinemas worldwide, but will be released in the US on June 27, and is reportedly one of the most expensive films ever made.

