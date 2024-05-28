What happened to When Calls the Heart star Mamie Laverock? Condition explored as actress sustains life-threatening injuries 

Actress Mamie Laverock, most notably known for her longstanding role in When Calls the Heart, is reportedly on life-support after suffering from several severe injuries following a tragic fall. Laverock, who has been in the industry since she was one year old, is known for various projects such as The Hollow Child and This Means War.

However, fans are bound to be worried after multiple reports have revealed that she ended up suffering a medical emergency on May 11. The actress was taken to a Winnipeg hospital, where she was being treated. However, on May 26, she ended up falling from a fifth-storey balcony while being transported to another room.

Said to have suffered multiple life-threatening injuries, Laverock has undergone multiple surgeries, but her condition is said to be utterly delicate as things stand.

Trending

Mamie Laverock is on life support after the May 11 incident

Mamie Laverock's GoFundMe Campaign. (Image via GoFundMe)

After the May 11 incident, Nicole Compton, Mamie Laverock’s mother, traveled to Winnipeg, where Mamie was being treated for an unspecified medical emergency. However, due to a lack of the best facilities, Laverock’s mother decided to take Mamie to another hospital in Vancouver, where she has been treated ever since.

It seems as if the actress initially seemed to be recovering. However, while being transported from her room on May 26, she fell down from a balcony on the fifth floor. Her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, shared the news on a GoFundMe page they set up for their daughter.

The fall resulted in several life-threatening injuries, following which Laverock underwent multiple surgeries. The actress has been on life support since her fall and is currently being taken care of in Vancouver Hospital under the watchful eyes of her parents. The GoFundMe campaign kicked off with a goal of $2000, a limit which was broken within a few hours.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $12k thus far. It states the following about the incident:

“We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories. She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

Her parents are extremely worried, something which is also true for the actress’s fans. All the parties hope that Mamie Laverock can recover quickly and get back to full health as soon as possible.