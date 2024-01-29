What is Alyssa Milano's GoFundMe page about? Exploring actress' fundraising appeal that sparked outrage on social media

Alyssa Milano has caused quite a stir online after the actress created a GoFundMe fundraising campaign for her son's baseball team. While this is a normal fundraising activity for many young athletes, it's the fact that Milano is the one who made the campaign given her net worth and wealth compared to the average citizen.

The 51-year-old actress and producer sparked outrage online once the GoFundMe campaign made the rounds across social media. Many of those who were upset with Alyssa Milano creating a fundraiser for her son's baseball team pointed out the fact that the actress has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

"My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here" - @Alyssa_Milano

Milano, who used her married name Alyssa Bugliari to create the fundraiser did so in order to raise funds for her son's baseball team. Her son plays for the Birds 12U team and on the GoFundMe campaign home page, the funds would be used to cover travel costs, uniforms, and any fees for all of the families involved with the team.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe fundraiser has raised $11,260 and is still active. That being said, those opposed to Milano sharing the fundraiser to her 3.4 million followers on X (formerly known as Twitter), have trolled her on the GoFundMe website.

Many annoyed with the fundraiser have actually donated a variety of dollar amounts to the campaign, but have used many inappropriate or comical names which are displayed on the site. Some of the names that have donated to the baseball team's travel fund include "Trump 2024" and "AlyssaMilanoAKABugliari NewWorth Is 10mil, how not fraud?"

"Alyssa Milano driving her $200,000 electric Porsche after a go-fund me to send her son to baseball camp!" - @308long

Alyssa Milano has taken to social media to defend and express herself regarding to controversy

The Charmed and Who's the Boss star has defended herself and her decision to promote her son's GoFundMe page. The actress took to social media to explain many of the ways that she has financially contributed to the team.

In a recent post on her social media account, Alyssa Milano stated that she has paid for uniforms for the entire team, as well as the coaches. She also shared that she helped cover the fees for players who were unable to do so themselves. While some have criticized her net worth during this controversy, she has used her wealth to help the team.

"I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues. The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families." - @Alyssa_Milano

