How much is Alyssa Milano worth? Fortune explored as actress sets up GoFundMe, sparks debate

American actress, producer, activist, businesswoman, and former singer Alyssa Milano recently made headlines after she set up a fundraiser for her son’s baseball team on the GoFundMe website. She even requested donations from her fans and followers via her X account.

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here,” Alyssa Milano wrote on X alongside a GoFundMe page link.

As soon as the tweet became viral, netizens called her out and pointed out how she is a multi-millionaire who can easily fund her son’s baseball trip herself. Notably, Alyssa Milano’s estimated net worth is $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

All you need to know about the fortune of Alyssa Milano

As of October 2023, the 51-year-old Alyssa Milano has an estimated net worth of $10 million, most of which were acquired from her role in the 1990s TV series Charmed. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she earned roughly $90,000 per episode for the show, which meant around $2 million per season.

Alyssa, who began her acting career at the age of 11 in 1984 with the film Old Enough, rose to fame with the ABC sitcom Who’s the Boss where she played the character of Tony Danza, for 8 seasons and 196 episodes, acquiring millions of dollars in the process.

Some of her other projects that added to her wealth include sitcoms such as Romantically Challenged, Mistresses, Insatiable, and Melrose Place; and films such as Hall Pass, My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend, Commando (starring Arnold Schwarzenegger), Crash Course, Dance til’ Dawn, and Where the Day Takes You among others.

She also appeared in several erotic movies including Embrace the Vampire and Deadly Sins to earn her fortune and remove her “nice girl” image of Who’s the Boss.

Later, she also performed on stage in productions of Wendy Wasserstein’s Tender Offer, John O’Keefe’s All Night Long, Butterflies are Free, and a few more. Apart from her acting career, she also earned a huge part of her fortune from her music gigs, and ended up releasing several studio albums including Look in My Heart, Alyssa, Locked Inside A Dream, and Do You See Me.

Often dubbed as “bubblegum pop” by herself, Alyssa Milano’s music became quite popular overseas, especially in Japan where it received platinum on the charts. She also worked as a producer, such as for the famous teen workout video Teen Steam and the final season of her TV show Charmed to expand her wealth.

Notably, Alyssa Milano is married to a wealthy agent David Bugliari at Creative Artists Agency whom she married in August 2009. The Brooklyn native also inherited money from her Italian-American parents, her father Thomas Milano who was a film music editor, and her mother Lin Milano who was a fashion designer and talent manager.

While Alyssa Milano made a lot of money throughout her career, she reportedly also lost some, when her business manager and accountant left her in debt. While she sued both of them for millions of dollars, she only managed to get back a portion of it. As a result, she put her West Hollywood condo up for sale for $2 million. Regardless, she alone is said to be the owner of $10 million.

“Typical”: Internet slams Alyssa Milano for seeking donations for her son’s baseball trip

Recently, Alyssa Milano put up a GoFundMe page to collect donations for her son’s cross-country baseball trip to Cooperstown, New York from Los Angeles, California. It has a goal of $10,000 and is titled, “BIRDS 12U Travel Fund,” it says that Alyssa is organizing the fundraiser on behalf of David Bugliari.

“Baseball is life and our teammates are our brothers. Baseball gives us purpose and we are driven to be our very best. In order to compete, we must raise funds… We hope you will make a donation to keep our team competitive… Thank you so much for your consideration. We won’t let you down,” read the description.

It also praised the team’s “two great coaches” DK and Anthony, who teach them leadership and life skills, and said the members were “diverse, hardworking, and really good,” who have won many tournaments. The GoFundMe post also added how the donations will cover travel fares, uniforms, and other dues for the families, alongside pins or novelty items.

The link to this GoFundMe page alongside a donation request was shared by Milano on her social media, earning her criticisms online. The majority pointed out that a multi-millionaire like her could easily spend $10,000 on her son’s baseball trip.

While Milano’s social media post asking for donations happened recently, the GoFundMe page was created in May 2023. So far, it received $6970 from 222 donations. The baseball trip is for Milano's son to play in the Little League World Series in Dreams Park, Cooperstown, as per Outkick.

